OOLTEWAH — McMinn County baseball is back in the round of region after a dozen years — and with a vengeance.
Ollie Akens pitched a complete-game shutout to begin the District 5-AAA tournament semifinal series against Cleveland, and the Tribe scored all the runs it needed in the second and third innings to open the postseason with a 5-0 win over the Blue Raiders on Friday at Ooltewah High School.
Then with the sweep in reach Saturday, McMinn’s offense erupted for 15 hits and hung six runs in the third inning on the way to an 11-3 victory to summarily finish off Cleveland.
With the sweep, the Cherokees are in the Region 3-AAA tournament bracket for the first time since 2009. And they’re in at the expense of the same Blue Raiders team that swept them to end the regular season, which had knocked McMinn out of the top seed for the tournament.
That measure of revenge was certainly sweet, but even sweeter is that the Cherokees, who entered this season with so many expectations, are playing on.
“It was revenge, and it was that we want to continue to play baseball,” said Will Grimmett, one of McMinn’s seven seniors. “We don’t want to cut short, so we knew we had to buckle down and get it done.”
If the pressure was on McMinn (17-11-1), it didn’t show much over the weekend. The Tribe had entered last year eyeing a breakout year, but COVID-19 wiped out that season barely after it had begun. And for this year, that left a senior class, three of whom are signed with NCAA Division I programs, even more determined — and expectations higher still.
“Well, losing last year, I knew that we would have to go harder than we thought,” said Grimmett, who led the Cherokees’ offensive explosion Saturday with three RBIs. “And we have. We’ve buckled down, we’ve hammered baseballs, practiced every day all week. And the pressure is unreal, but when we relax and we play together as a team, we can go.”
Before moving on to region play, the Tribe hopes to add another accomplishment tonight. McMinn will face archrival Bradley Central, which swept East Hamilton in the other semifinal series, in the District 5-AAA championship game 7 p.m. back at Ooltewah High School. A win tonight would yield the Cherokees their first district title since 2009.
“It’s been a while for us,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “It’s a great opportunity, and this is why you play baseball, to play in the postseason.”
Jayden Miller, running courtesy for Akens, stole third base, then scored on the catcher’s overthrow to make it 3-0.
Frank dropped a double for an RBI over the right fielder in the third inning, scoring Will Harris, who got hit by a pitch to lead off. Two bunts in a row from Goodin and Hyde brought home Frank for a 5-0 lead.
“After the second game at Cleveland, we knew there was a chance that we match up with them again,” Ray said. “And they did their job and took something we had a great opportunity for, and they took it from us. So it was a little motivation for our guys, and any kind of added momentum that you can get, hit helps you capitalize and helps you focus a little more. And our guys did a great job with that.”
Akens did the rest from the hill, finishing with eight strikeouts again no walks and only two hits. Akens also threw only 74 pitches, which makes him available to pitch tonight under the TSSAA pitch count rules.
“It’s really exciting,” said Akens, knowing his gem sparked the Cherokees’ momentum for the weekend. “We played really hard yesterday. I pitched well, defense was behind me. And we hit good today and played good defense. We’re just excited to go to the region for the first time in a long time.”
Frank and Akens each hit 2-3 Friday, with both of Frank’s hits doubles.
Andrew Beavers, one of three Cherokees to hit 3-4 Saturday, led off with a double, and Will Harris singled Beavers home for the first run. Jace Hyde, who also hit 3-4, singled to drive in another run, and an error at first base on the same play ushered another across the plate to put McMinn ahead 3-2.
Grimmett, who also hit 3-4 in the second game, tacked on another RBI with his single in the second inning. Cleveland scored one more run in the top of the third inning, which would be its last.
“I think we got amped up,” Grimmett said. “We realized we needed to step up and do what we can do. And we did. It’s starting to go like clockwork now.”
McMinn’s third-inning six-spot began with a Frank lead-off double, Goodin RBI single and Hyde base hit in succession. Andrew Ronne and Mason Roderick continued the assault with singles, the latter for another RBI. Beavers got hit by a pitch with bases loaded for another run, and Grimmett’s ensuing single brought home two more. An error on Harris’ grounder swelled McMinn’s lead to 10-3.
“It think it was toning ourselves down a little bit and understanding swing mechanics a little more,” Ray said of McMinn’s explosion at the plate. “We were big-swing guys, and we just cut it down. Good hitters use their hands and stay on the baseball, and that’s all we’ve talked about. We worked on our bunt game a lot. We’re just trying to play station-to-station baseball, get it to the next guy behind you and trust that he’s going to get the job done.”
Hyde led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and later scored on a passed ball for the final margin. Frank got the win in his three-inning start, and Ronne gave up just three hits and no more runs in his 3 1/3 innings of relief, while striking out four. Grimmett closed the last two outs of the seventh inning.
