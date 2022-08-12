BENTON – Perhaps the biggest victory of all in a jamboree is when nobody gets injured, and that was the case for all three area schools.
McMinn Central and Meigs County picked up wins in their 20 minutes on the field Friday in the jamboree at Polk County High School’s Larry G. Davis Football Complex, and McMinn County’s junior varsity bent but didn’t break on defense and preserved a scoreless tie.
After the Tigers defeated Loudon 7-0, coach Jason Fitzgerald was just glad it was done with no one hurt.
“It’s over. Thank goodness,” Fitzgerald said. “We got our scrimmage work in, we had to come and play this one. The kids like to get out here in front of the lights, but you don’t want to get anybody injured.”
Loudon’s first drive advanced to the Meigs 33-yard line before four straight incompletions gave the ball to the Tigers. Meigs held the ball for 18 plays, melting 10:05 off the clock with Ty Kraskouskas, Luke Pendergrass, Ethan Meadows and Bryson Hiefnar all picking up solid gains on the ground to keep the Tigers moving despite three false start penalties on the drive.
Meadows found Logan Purgason with a pass at around the Loudon 5, and Purgason muscled his way to the end zone after the catch for a 10-yard touchdown with 3:10 left.
“But we got a stop on defense. Too many penalties on offense and defense,” Fitzgerald said. “Just kidding, I said, ’I can’t wait to get you to practice on Monday.’ But other than that, if you can keep the ball 10 minutes, you’ve got a chance to win some football games.”
CHARGERS’ MOMENTUM CONTINUES: Central capped its promising preseason with a 14-6 win over Sequoyah, marching 70 yards on each of its first two drives for touchdowns. Novice Cox ran a quarterback keeper for 38 yards on the Chargers’ first drive to set up first-and-goal at the Sequoyah 7-yard line. The second drive had Bay Harbison making a leaping catch of a Cox pass for a 26-yard gain that advanced Central within the Chiefs’ 30. Hunter Cook finished off both Central drives with short touchdown runs.
Like Fitzgerald, Chargers head coach Matt Moody was especially glad nobody got injured – not that Central intended to hold back.
“These things are really good, because it’s not a lot, and what you want to get accomplished is get out here and get out of here without injuries, and we did that tonight,” Moody said. “I’m proud of the guys for their attitude. They didn’t treat this like a scrimmage or a jamboree, they got out here and played like a Friday night and I’m proud of them for that.”
Central’s defense was dominant except for one sequence: two straight offside penalties that turned a third-and-11 into a third-and-1, followed by a 61-yard touchdown run by Sequoyah’s Kylan Carson. After a missed extra point from the Chiefs, the Chargers still led 7-6 before they responded with their second scoring drive.
“We had a hiccup there defensively, but we’ve played super-great defense over the past month and those things like that are going to happen,” Moody said. “But those guys are getting after it and doing the things that we need to do and taking advantage of some opportunities, so I’m proud of them.”
McMINN YOUNGSTERS TOUGHEN UP: The JV Cherokees faced goal-to-go twice against Tellico Plains in the opening game of the jamboree but turned the Bears over on downs both times.
And while it wasn’t a win, McMinn assistant coach Tony Murdic, who is head coach of the JV team, practically treated the 0-0 result as one, matched up against Tellico’s varsity players as the younger members of the Tribe were.
“The defense stood tall tonight,” Murdic said. “I guess they won the game for us, because we were put in two bad situations where we had to stand up.”
The JV Cherokees’ offense was moving the ball on its first possession, too, behind Taylon White’s 35 yards on his first three carries. But four penalties on that drive stalled it and forced McMinn to punt. The Cherokees had Tellico in a third and 16 at their own 13 yard line, but a 77-yard completion to the McMinn 9 set up the Bears with first and goal.
The Tribe got its first stop but couldn’t move out of the shadow of its goal post, and Tellico took over at the McMinn 30 after the ensuing punt. The Bears again advanced to within the JV Cherokees’ 10-yard line, but again McMinn turned Tellico away.
“I think our young guys played pretty good today,” Murdic said. “Considering that we don’t get much time with these guys, I think we fought pretty good.”
SHOWING SPEED: McMinn Central senior River Turpin won the 40-yard dash among skill players during the skills contests that took place after the first two games of the jamboree. Turpin just edged out McMinn County freshman Jakyran Dyer in the race.
OTHER RESULTS: Copper Basin topped Wartburg 6-0 in the second game of the jamboree. Hosting Polk County closed out the event with a 7-0 win over Sweetwater.
PRESEASON OVER: All three area football teams now turn their attention to their season-opening games Friday, Aug. 19. The Black & Blue Game between McMinn and Central kicks off 7:30 p.m. in Cherokee Stadium. Meigs will play 7:30 p.m. at home against traditional rival Sweetwater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.