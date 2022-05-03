LOUDON — McMinn Central softball earned its second District 3-2A victory with a 13-3 win at Loudon in six innings on Friday.
The Lady Chargers scored in every inning except the second as Central overmatched the Lady Redskins.
“Bella (Hall) didn’t have her best stuff, but she competed,” Central Coach Britt Shaw said. “We hit the ball pretty well overall. (Catcher) Brooklyn Martin rolled her ankle a bit so we put Skylan Wilson in and I thought she did a pretty good job behind the plate.”
Central (4-12, 2-8 in 3-2A) was scheduled to host Howard on Monday, which would be senior night. Shaw said there was a chance that could change, however.
Central 13, Loudon 3 (6 innings): The scoring started early for Central as the Lady Chargers scored twice in the first inning. Camryn Loden and Lauren Peterson each were hit by a pitch and both scored on an error.
Loudon had scored in the top of the first, so Central took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the inning.
The rest of the game belonged to the Lady Chargers, including scoring three runs in the third inning.
Peterson led off the inning with a double. After a pop-up out, LeeAnna Wilson grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored a run. Then came Macie Breeden and Skylar Wilson with back-to-back doubles and Jaxyn Hawn walked. A free pass to Cadence Breeden scored a run, as did a walk by Loden.
Already up 5-0, the Lady Chargers broke the game open with four runs in the fourth to go up 9-0.
Jayme Tiberio hit a one-out single and advanced when LeeAnna Wilson was hit by a pitch. One out later, Skylan Wilson walked. A hit by Hawn scored two runs. Two more runs came home on a hit by Cadence Breeden.
Central scored two more runs in the fifth and then activated the run rule with two more runs in the sixth to earn the 13-3 win.
The Lady Chargers finished with nine hits and took advantage of seven hit batters by Loudon along with six walks. Loden and Peterson were hit three times each.
Hall pitched for Central. She gave up one run on five hits while striking out five and walking two.
