CHATTANOOGA — McMinn Central soccer earned a 6-1 road victory over Soddy-Daisy on Thursday.
Makinlee Buckner scored twice while Savannah Miller, Carlee Rule and Emma Grace Tuggle each scored one goal for the Chargerettes. Tuggle also had an assist.
Central outshot Soddy-Daisy 28-5.
