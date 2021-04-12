No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan bombed Union College with 12 home runs over the weekend — six of them in Sunday's series finale alone — and cruised to the AAC baseball series sweep with wins of 10-2 and 5-1 on Friday and 18-2 on Sunday at Athens Insurance Stadium.
Carson Ford homered three times in Friday's doubleheader, with Bryce Giles, Jhosmel Rodriquez and Zach Hogueisson also going yard. Chris Koeiman and Irving Martin got the wins on the mound Friday.
Hogueisson added two more jacks and Giles one more in Sunday's finale, with Dan Fry, Jermayne Ward and Bailey Russell also nailing a round tripper each. Kobe Foster was Sunday's winning pitcher.
Union actually led 1-0 for two and a half innings Sunday before TWU (35-3, 18-3 AAC) put on three runs in the bottom of the third inning, then exploded for 13 runs in the fourth.
Next for the Bulldogs is another game against an NAIA-ranked opponent, with No. 9 Georgia Gwinnett visiting Athens Insurance Stadium on Tuesday for a 3 p.m. first pitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.