SEYMOUR — Mark Mobley understands Seymour.
The Eagles new boys basketball coach was in the second class to graduate from the high school’s current building back in 1992. He played soccer, basketball for coach Bill Duncan, football under the guidance of coach Gary Householder and ran track for coach Rick Ailey.
Some of his players may even recognize his name from the sign in the middle school gym listing the roster of the 1987-88 Seymour Middle team that won 30-plus games and finished runner-up in the East Tennessee tournament.
He understands the significance winning teams bring to not just the students but to the entire community, and he wants to bring that back.
“I’m going to try to do the best I can and try to get them going in the right direction,” Mobley told The Daily Times. “I’m going to put a lot of pressure on myself, a lot of pressure on them to just take pride in what they do, do the best they can to put a good face on for the community. I want the community to be proud of us.
“I just want them to make the community proud, make the school proud. I’m going to do everything I can to try to get that back.”
Mobley replaces former coach Dustin Carr, who resigned at the end of last season. The Eagles were 3-29 overall and 1-5 in District 3-3A, losing to Clinton in the Region 2-3A quarterfinals.
Mobley, who went on to play basketball and football at Maryville College after graduating from Seymour, was an assistant basketball coach at McMinn Central, where he had been since 2000. He coached “a little bit of everything” there, including football, soccer and track over a 20-plus year tenure in Athens.
Prior to that, he coached at Tellico Plains, a stop that included a one-year stint as head coach before leaving for McMinn Central.
Mobley said he passed up on “quite a few jobs” to stay at McMinn Central, where he hoped he would eventually be named head coach, particularly after the retirement of Doug Armstrong in 2020.
“That kind of didn’t work out the way that I had hoped it would work out for whatever reason, I don’t really know,” Mobley said.
So when a friend told Mobley of Seymour’s open coaching job, he reached out and became a candidate, undergoing several interviews.
“I said, well shoot, I’ll just give it a shot,” Mobley said, adding that “it was really reassuring to get an opportunity when I finally did with Seymour.”
During the interview process, Mobley said, the search committee repeatedly inquired about his plans with the Eagles, what he wanted to do to bring the program back to winning ways.
“It’s obvious to me that there are some issues with, I don’t know if it’s talent or if it’s players that should be playing that (are) not playing, I really don’t know exactly,” Mobley said. “I can’t really go on assumptions. I have to go on what my trademark is: defense. I would really like to hone in on playing better, fundamental defense.
“I like man-to-man principles, but I’m willing to adapt to whatever the situation calls for. If we’re outmanned, maybe we can zone a little bit, but I like a really aggressive style where we’re pressing some and being very aggressive on the defensive end, really making the opposing team react to what we’re doing, not letting them rest and do what they want to do offensively.”
Mobley, who will give Seymour a pair of MC alums on the hardwood with former fellow Scot Greg Hernandez coaching the girls program, favors running a “trap” scheme and using multiple different looks defensively to keep opponents guessing. As for the offensive side of the ball, he prefers speed.
“With the offense, I like to run,” Mobley said. “I like to speed things up and try to score in transition, but you’ve got to do it at the right time. You’ve got to have the personnel to do that.”
During his playing career, including his time under the guise of legendary Maryville College coach Randy Lambert, Mobley learned to have certain roles for certain players, and he expects to carry that over as Seymour’s coach.
“I kind of want to make sure that the right guys are handling the ball and the right guys are posting up,” Mobley said. “I’m okay with the 3-point shot, but I want it to be the guys that need to be shooting, the guys that have proven that they can make those shots.”
Mobley also expects to teach special education at Seymour, which has been his specialty. He describes himself as being passionate about what he does, willing to learn from anybody and honest, all traits he will bring as he attempts to lead his alma mater back to prominence on the court.
“There (are) a whole lot of philosophies that I can mention, but the number one thing is we’ve just got to play harder. We’ve got to get back to enjoying playing the game,” he added.
“I felt like at McMinn Central, that was where I wanted to be, but the best job for me possibly would be Seymour, where I’m from,” Mobley said. “I have great memories there. My whole family is still in Seymour or South Knoxville. I’m really excited to come back.”
