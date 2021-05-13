KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) released their fifth and final edition of the regular-season poll for the sport of baseball on Wednesday. For the fifth consecutive poll, the Tennessee Wesleyan baseball team was ranked No. 1 in the NAIA Baseball Coaches' Top 25 Poll.
TWU took all of the 19 first-place votes in the poll to garner 529 voting points in the poll. This is the third consecutive poll the Bulldogs took home all the first-place votes.
TWU recently won their 13th Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament Title and currently holds a 51-4 overall record. They are the only team in the top 25 to win 50 or more games so far this season.
The team will find out where and who they will play in their 12th consecutive appearance in the NAIA Opening Round today. The bracket release show is scheduled for 5 p.m. and can be seen on the NAIA Facebook page.
