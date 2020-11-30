For McMinn County, the Region 2-6A awards announced this weekend reflect both the success the Cherokees had this season and perhaps some hope for next year.
In all, 15 McMinn football players received recognition from the region’s football coaches, which included three of the superlatives.
“It just shows what a special team we had this year with those guys getting those superlatives, because there’s some good players on our region, for sure,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle.
Jalen Hunt was named the region’s Player of the Year, another honor out of many for the Class 6A Mr. Football finalist.
Hunt, the Cherokees’ all-time leading rusher, finished the 2020 season with 2,451 rushing yards on 227 carries, good for 10.8 yards per carry. The senior, who holds offers from more than 10 FCS schools, found the end zone 27 times on the ground this season.
And Hunt, whose career rushing total stands at 5,754 yards, was especially deadly against Region 2-6A opponents. He rushed for more than 200 yards in all of McMinn’s region games except against Heritage, a game in which he did not play most of the second half.
“It’s special for him to get that obviously with his numbers and the way he played against region opponents,” Cagle said. “It was pretty special to know he was the No. 1 guy they were going to try to stop and nobody could really stop him.”
Bryce Goodner, a Virginia Tech commit at guard, garnered Lineman of the Year honors. McMinn’s offensive coaches collectively won the Offensive Staff of the Year, and Brad Bennett was named Defensive Assistant of the Year.
“The way our staff came together and figured out ways to get Hunt the ball and then using him as a decoy as much as possible stood out to the rest of the region,” Cagle said. “Obviously we had some great players too that made that a lot easier.”
Goodner, on the offensive line, was one of those players recognized with a superlative. Another superlative was the Cherokees’ quarterback, Jayden Miller, who was named Sophomore of the Year after a season of 57-97 passing for 819 yards and 12 touchdowns to four interceptions, plus 756 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 96 carries.
Miller’s distinction gives McMinn a little hope for next season when it seeks to rebuild following the graduation of 19 seniors. Of the Cherokees’ 15 Region 2-6A honorees, 11 of them are seniors.
“When you look at what we’re going to lose out of those All-Region players, we don’t have a whole lot coming back,” Cagle said. “But (Miller) being one of them, obviously, you’re going to try to build your team around those guys coming back.”
Named to the Region 2-6A First Team were Jaryd Gable, Kutler Blackwell, Devon Turner, Garrett Priest, Jalan James, Noah Brown and Bode Patton. Of those, defensive lineman Gable and linebacker Blackwell are juniors and, along with Miller, will be back next season.
“Those are great players coming back, so obviously for the future you’ve got to build your team around those guys,” Cagle said. “Gable being a captain of our team all year, coming back too is going to be a big deal for our leadership for next year.”
Earning Second Team honors were all seniors: Nick Bottoms, Cade Hipps, Aiden Bautsch and Hayden Hinkle. Will Harris, also a senior, was named to the Region 2-6A Scholastic Team.
The rest of the superlatives were as follows:
• Team of the Year: Maryville.
• Coach of the Year: Maryville staff.
• Offensive Player of the Year: Javon Burke, Bradley Central.
• Defensive Player of the Year: Lou Birchfield, Maryville.
• Iron Man Award: DJ Burks, Maryville.
The rest of the All-Region 2-6A Team was as follows:
• Maryville: Parker McGill, Carson Jones, Thomas Fry, Cal Grubbs, Trevor Abdella, Erik Townsend, Zach Braden, Nick Dagel (First Team); Brock Garner, Markel Fortenberry, Noah Vaughn (Second Team)
• Bradley: Kanon Hall, Camden Creighton, CJ Hardy, Gabe Campbell, Aiden McClary, Kins Hooper (First Team); Isaiah Arnold, Karter Howard, Marcus Goree Jr. (Second Team)
• Cleveland: Ben Gray, Tetoe Boyd, Destun Thomas, Kley McGowan, Evan Neal (First Team); Nic Nicodemus, Drew Lambert, Tate O’Bryan (Second Team)
• Ooltewah: Fisher Perry, Braedon Haynes, Jaden Carmichael, Cam Hollis (First Team)
• William Blount: Trey Clemmer, Job Matossian, Eli Turner, Ashton Auker (First Team); Zach Gardener, Bryston Williams, Jonah Lee (Second Team)
• Heritage: Jaden Jones, Sean Gaylon, Aiden Stuteville, Spencer Williams (First Team); Kobe Johnson, Triston Hurst, Ethan Golder (Second Team)
The rest of the Scholastic Team was as follows: Travis Reeder (Maryville), Brody Morgan (Bradley), Gage Kinsey (Cleveland), Cole Steele (Ooltewah), Carson Eveland (William Blount), Zach Holman (Heritage).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.