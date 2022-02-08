Vengeance wasn’t on Tennessee Wesleyan’s mind, according to coach Billy Berry, but the Bulldogs sure opened the season like it was.
TWU, ranked No. 5 in the NAIA to begin 2022, posted a three-game sweep of No. 7 Indiana University-Southeast, with each win more impressive than the last. After outlasting the Grenadiers 9-5 Saturday, the Bulldogs closed the series Sunday in Athens Insurance Stadium with wins of 6-2 and 10-0.
IU-Southeast is the same program that had delivered a shocking end to TWU’s season last year in the NAIA Opening Round. This series wasn’t even originally on the Bulldogs’ schedule, but a couple of postponements and cancellations from what was supposed to be Wesleyan’s first week of action helped set up the showdown between two programs ranked in the NAIA top 10.
“We talked about it in our scouting meeting on Friday, and we talked about it again in our scouting report meeting before the game (Saturday), and we said May is May, May is over with, and this is about their 2022 team, this is about our 2022 team, and what’s done is done,” Berry said. “And this was this group’s first time together, and it’s really about moving forward. It’s not about anything that’s happened. I think there’s a lot of people who might want to make it about that, but for us it was about an opportunity to play a really good team on opening weekend and see where we were.”
So far, so good, particular after a first game Saturday in which the Bulldogs entered the bottom of the sixth down 3-1 before scoring four runs that frame, then tacked on three more in the seventh to lead 8-3. TWU ended up with a 12-8 hitting advantage Saturday.
Wesleyan was ahead 2-1 in Sunday’s doubleheader opener before IU-Southeast tied the game in the top of the eight inning with a solo homer. But the Bulldogs answered in the bottom of the eighth with four runs off four different batters notching an RBI each.
The nightcap was all Bulldogs, starting with a three-run first inning. Carson Ford hit TWU’s first home run of the season in the fifth inning, producing two runs that put Wesleyan ahead 7-0 at the time.
“I think the extra week kind of helped us a little bit to help us dial things in,” Berry said. “But as far as the approach throughout the weekend, obviously our pitching staff was very, very good for the first weekend out, especially against the No. 7 team in the country. And I thought our offense at times was very consistent, and I only thought there was a few lapses in there where we got away from the approach a little bit. But all in all, I thought we played extremely well for the first weekend, especially against a very tough opponent.”
Kobe Foster, who recorded seven strikeouts, had a no-hitter through five innings of Sunday’s second game, with the lone hit against him coming in the sixth on an infield fly ball that neither the first or second baseman got a glove on. Through the three games, TWU committed four errors.
“I thought where we weren’t as good as we wanted to be was defensively,” Berry said. “We made four or five errors this weekend that were all of the catching a fly ball variety or a pickoff over at first and then some miscommunication. Poor Kobe has an opportunity to take a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but we lose communication between our first baseman and our second baseman. So those are some things I am not extremely pleased with, but that’s all fixable stuff.”
Robert Gonzalez was the winning pitcher Saturday, with four strikeouts against five hits and a walk in six innings. Chris Koeiman pitched for the win in Sunday’s first game in his five-inning start.
Ford and Parker Stinnett racked up four RBIs each over the weekend, and Jacob Berry and Cayle Webster three RBIs each in the series.
The Bulldogs are back in action 2 p.m. Tuesday at home against Pikeville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.