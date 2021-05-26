MURFREESBORO — McMinn County’s first-ever state tournament game was a baptism by fire from the defending state champions.
Farragut cracked 12 hits, including two home runs, and the Cherokees got just one hit and put only four runners on base in a humbling 8-0 loss to the Admirals in the first-round game of the TSSAA Class AAA State Baseball Tournament on Tuesday at Oakland High School.
“That’s a very, very disciplined, just a very good hitting team right there,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “You make a mistake, they’re going to hit it, and I don’t think that we were at our best from the start. And this is a team you can’t make a mistake with or you’re going to pay. They got us a few times. And we could never get anything going. Their pitcher did a great job. The pace of play was very quick, and he just kept on us.”
Andrew Beavers delivered the lone hit for the Tribe (20-13-1) in the sixth inning off Farragut reliever Michael Delph. Beavers advanced to second base on a passed ball and stole third before an inning-ending strikeout, and that was as close as McMinn got to scoring a run Tuesday.
Admirals starter Hunter Merrick, who is signed with ETSU, no-hit the Cherokees through 5 1/3 innings of work, picking up nine strikeouts along the way. Delph recorded four strikeouts of his own.
“Their pitcher did exactly what he was supposed to do,” Ray said. “He kept the game moving quick, threw a lot of strikes, kept us off balance, and we just never made an adjustment.”
At the same time, Ray also felt McMinn had a lack of quality at-bats.
“This was a new experience for everyone, and it’s kind of hard to get lost in that experience,” Ray said. “I think tomorrow we’ll have a lot better quality at-bats, since now we’re familiar with the environment. It’s a big day, and that’s a good team over there.”
With McMinn struggling at the plate, Farragut had all the time it needed to put together an offense, which it did with five runs in the second inning. Tanner Kim hit a solo home run over the left fence to lead off the bottom of the second, and the Admirals cracked six hits, Lukas Buckner hit a double for two runs, and Parker Evans sent two more home with a single.
Farragut added a run each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, including another solo homer from Angus Pence to lead off the bottom of the fifth. All 10 players who went to bat for the Admirals on Tuesday got at least one hit.
Ollie Akens took the loss for the Cherokees in his 3 1/3-inning start. Will Grimmett and Ryan Guthrie each pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief.
McMinn fell into the double-elimination tournament’s losers’ bracket with the defeat. The Cherokees will play an elimination game 10 a.m. CDT (11 EDT) today back at Oakland High School against Clarksville, who lost its first-round game 3-1 to Hardin County.
“We’ve got to be able to make some in-game adjustments at the plate,” Ray said. “During the AB we need to make an adjustment and learn from what he’s trying to do to us. We’ve just got to get a little more aggressive and try to get some guys on base so we can make some things happen.”
