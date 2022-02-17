DECATUR — The season didn’t end like the Tigers wanted it to, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a special season for the Meigs County football team.
Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald said football helps teach a lot of lessons about perseverance, hard work and dedication.
“Football teaches you things you need in life, not just playing the game,” Fitzgerald said “Playing the game is easy, it’s some of the things in life that are hard. Hopefully, we can teach them things that help them get through the hard things in life.”
The Tigers lost to Trousdale County in the second round of the state playoffs, but there were plenty of memorable moments, including wins over rivals McMinn Central and Polk County and a thrilling 19-18 win over Tyner. The Tigers won their fifth straight regular season district title.
But what made those accomplishments possible was the dedication of the Meigs players and the willingness to help each other during tough times, whether it was losing a loved one or simply having a tough day.
“We’ve lost parents, we’ve lost grandparents and we’ve lost kinfolk,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve been through some tough times. But we’ve shown our perseverance and played together.”
Meigs picked up plenty of postseason awards. All-Region recipients were receiver Cameron Huckabey, quarterback Logan Carroll, linebacker Ben Smith, lineman Dalton Purgason, lineman Austin Andrews, receiver Jackson Shaver, linebacker Luke Pendergrass, defensive back Bryson Falls, defensive end Da’Quawn Tatum, lineman Logan Oetting, lineman Landon Thompson, linebacker Justin Key and lineman Gabe Stephens.
Making All-State were Huckabey, Carroll, Smith and Purgason. Huckabey was also a Mr. Football finalist.
Fitzgerald did not hand out awards other than the Tiger Award, which goes to the player that best represents a Meigs County Tiger. He reiterated that this is not an MVP award and doesn’t necessarily go to the best player, but to someone who has shown dedication and hard work.
While he said the award could go to several different players, he announced that this year’s Tiger Award winner is Oetting.
“There are six or eight seniors that could have won this award,” Fitzgerald said. “Logan has gone through some hard things in his personal life that he has had to overcome and he was still at practice, in the weight room and wherever he needed to be.”
The 2022 football season begins on Friday, Aug. 19, as the Tigers welcome Sweetwater to Decatur.
