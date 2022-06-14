After a second-place regular-season finish in District 5-4A, McMinn County was well represented with the postseason honors.
Seniors Ollie Akens and Sam Goodin, junior Jace Hyde and sophomores Ty Barnett and Mason Roderick garnered spots on the All-District 5-4A team, which was announced in May.
“Those guys, they were very consistent all year long,” said McMinn head coach Matt Ray. “And I think our guys that made the All-District team, we had an idea they were going to be big-impact guys from the start of the year.
“I honestly felt like we had other guys who could and should have made that team. We had a lot of guys do a lot of good things for us, and without them we wouldn’t have had the success that we had.”
Akens, an MTSU signee, was the Tribe’s lone returning ace from its 2021 state tournament run. Akens’ record was 4-3 on the season, and he also picked up two saves. Akens recorded 56 strikeouts against just six walks, and he finished the season with a 1.382 ERA.
Goodin, who is signed with Tennessee Wesleyan, moved up to the lead-off spot in the batting order after an injury to Hunter McDonald, who started the season at the one-spot. Goodin had a .438 on-base percentage out of 121 plate appearances, and his 23 hits were fifth on the team and his nine stolen bases third.
While Akens and Goodin are lost to graduation, Hyde will be back for another season and Barnett and Roderick for two more.
“The three who will return next year, I expect what they did last year and more from them,” Ray said.
Hyde’s .327 batting average, through 121 plate appearances, was third among the Cherokees who had at least 50 plate appearances. Hyde hit seven doubles, a triple and a home run this season and led the team with 23 RBIs. Hyde was also effective when coming onto the mound with a 0.382 ERA, recording 26 strikeouts against five walks and eight hits in 18 innings pitched.
Barnett, a Cincinnati commit, was the other starting pitcher in regular-season district play, leading the team in strikeouts with 64 and finishing 2022 with a 1.858 ERA. Barnett was also a threat at the plate with a .356 batting average over 107 plate appearances, good for second on the team. Barnett’s 20 RBIs were second for the Cherokees, and he led in doubles with nine.
Roderick, at catcher, caught 11 runners stealing this season. At bat, Roderick led in batting average hitting .357 through 99 plate appearances, and he hit six doubles and a home run. Roderick’s RBIs were tied for fourth on the team.
