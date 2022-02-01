BENTON – Even as Ty Runyan had made a critical mistake, he knew he would get a chance to make up for it. And the McMinn County senior did exactly that.
With the Cherokees down 60-59, Runyan drove into the lane and stopped just in time to avoid running into a rotating Polk County defender, then let loose a floater that was nothing but net with two seconds left.
The Wildcats never got off a shot, and McMinn walked away Monday from Polk County High School with the 61-60 overtime victory.
"I saw the dude was coming for help, so I knew I couldn't get all the way to the rim,” Runyan said. “I knew I was going to have to pull up to avoid the charge, and luckily I got the floater to go.”
The Cherokees (13-10) were protecting a 59-57 lead in the extra period when Runyan stumbled near half court, leading to a turnover that Polk's Tucker Patterson cashed in for a tying layup. Patterson later made one of two free throws with 10.2 seconds left to put the Tribe down by a point – more than enough time for Runyan to redeem himself.
"That was tough in the moment, but you can't let one play define you,” Runyan said. “You've got to keep going, and I knew I was going to get it back and my teammates were going to give me the opportunity to do that. And I'm glad it worked out all right.”
Facing the possibility of McMinn sustaining a second straight overtime loss, head coach Randy Casey placed his trust in Runyan to make the winning play, not even calling a timeout.
"Ty is the leader of the tough guys in that locker room,” Casey said. “And he was like, 'OK, all right, I turned it over right there, let's go get it back.' He's that kind of guy, and he did. We didn't call a timeout right there when the ball was in his hands. My assistants wanted us to call timeout, and I said, 'Uh uh, he's going to go get us one.' And he did.”
It was a game in which neither team had led by more than five points, with numerous ties and lead changes. Polk (15-5) came into Monday with wins over long-time Chattanooga powerhouses Tyner Academy and Brainerd on its resume.
The Cherokees led 31-27 at halftime, only for the Wildcats to score five straight points and surge ahead to begin the third quarter. But three 3-pointers from Tucker Monroe and two more treys from Runyan allowed McMinn to go into the fourth quarter ahead 48-45.
Four more lead changes and a 55-55 tie followed. A McMinn turnover with 7.5 seconds left in regulation, with a potential winning shot in play, led to overtime.
It looked like deja vu in light of the Cherokees' loss to Howard on Friday, but Runyan won it with the two biggest points of his team-high 19 in the extra period. Monroe added 17 for McMinn.
"That's a very good team that we beat on the road. It was a hostile environment, their crowd was great, and they're well coached,” Casey said. “I'm very proud of our guys. Our toughness level as the game went on kept going up and up and up. And especially in the fourth quarter and overtime, I thought our toughness level was as good as I've ever seen it. And the bottom line is at the end of the day, toughness is what wins basketball games, and I felt like that's what happened tonight.”
LADY CHEROKEES 55, WILDKITTENS 53 (OT): The girls' game also went to overtime, with McMinn County experiencing several stretches in which it could not hit a field goal.
But defense carried the way for the Lady Tribe (12-8), none moreso than in the extra period in which it shut out Polk. The Wildkittens were 0-5 from the floor in overtime.
McMinn was also 0-5 on field goal attempts in overtime, but Addie Smith made two free throws in a 1-and-1 situation with 21.6 seconds left, and that was enough to deliver the victory.
"We kept fighting, and we had some people make some big defensive plays, and we just hung around and hung around, and Addie made two big free throws,” said McMinn coach David Tucker. “It was a good win. Any time you go on the road and win in overtime, it's a good win.”
Peytyn Oliver finished with 35 points, including seven 3-pointers. Oliver made three of her treys in the last 1:55 of regulation, which had broken a streak of 12 straight McMinn misses from the floor.
But Polk (11-4) also got scores during those final minutes from Courtney Farr and a Sarah England three, with two Farr free throws tying at 53-53 with 24 seconds left. Oliver's attempt at a winning layup missed the mark, sending the game to overtime.
"I don't keep up with how many we missed, but we're going to keep shooting, and that's what it's all about,” Tucker said. “In the game of basketball, everyone shoots the ball, and boom. Because they looked good, they looked on line. You've got to keep playing defense, and we did. We'll take it.”
Neither team led by more than six points. McMinn had a 17-11 lead before the Wildkittens ended the first quarter on a 9-0 run. The game was tied 26-26 at halftime, with Polk going ahead 37-31 in the third quarter even after a two and a three from Allison Hansford. But eight Oliver points narrowed the Lady Cherokees' deficit to 42-40 entering the fourth.
