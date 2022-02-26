A pair of local players earned top honors from the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
Leading the way on the women’s side was freshman Jacelyn Stone, formerly of Meigs, who was named as the Freshman of the Year, made the All-Freshman Team and was named a member of the All-AAC First Team.
“She came in and took the point guard job and just ran with it,” TWU Coach Jeff Rice said. “She had a really solid year as a freshman and was spectacular at times. She is such a competitor. She competed hard every game.”
Former McMinn County star, currently at Bryan, Kaitlynn Hennessee was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year. Bryan won the AAC regular season title.
Also honored were Jordan Wright, formerly of McMinn Central, who was named to the All-AAC Second Team, Madison McClurg, who made the AAC All-Defensive Team and Meigs’ Anna Crowder, who made the AAC All-Freshman Team.
“Anna came in and did everything we asked,” Rice said. “She rebounded and scored a few points, and played really hard. Madison (a senior) is one of those players you hate to see leave. I’ve never had a player play harder than her all the time. She did whatever she was asked to do.
“Jordan, she made the second team last year and this year. She hit some ‘3’s and she is an underrated defender. Whoever was the other team’s best wing, she usually guarded and she had to guard some good players.”
Bryan’s Grace Dishman is the AAC Player of the Year and Bryon Lawson of Bryan is the Coach of the Year.
On the men’s side, Ty Patterson made the AAC All-Conference First Team while Bryant Bernard and Jonathan Webb made the All-Conference Second Team.
Bernard is also a member of the All-Defensive Team and Ray Tyler is on the All-Freshman Team.
“Ty averaged about 15 points and six or seven rebounds a game, he had a solid year for us,” TWU Coach Ray Stone said. “Bryant also had a good year. Jonathan Webb was a breakout player, he hit some big shots for us. Ray came in and didn’t play a lot early, but as the season went on began playing more and contributed a lot as a freshman.”
Union’s Markelle Turner is the AAC Player of the Year and Kevin Burton of Union is the Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.