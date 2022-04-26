McMinn County’s seniors received honors before the game, then drove the Cherokees to a swift victory.
Carson Clark sent Polk County off in order in the top of the first inning, Sam Goodin hit a lead-off triple on the first pitch in the bottom, and the Tribe marched to a 6-1 Senior Night win over the Wildcats on Friday at McMinn County High School.
Clark, one of the seven seniors recognized, lasted five innings in his winning start — longer than McMinn coach Matt Ray would’ve normally left him in, but the low sidearm thrower was up to the challenge. Dillen Fields, also a senior, threw the last two innings.
“His role for us, that’s stretching him out right there, five innings,” Ray said of Clark. But when he throws strikes down in the zone he’s very, very effective, and hopefully he can gain a little confidence from this. And we will definitely need him and use him down the road.”
Jace Hyde followed up Goodin’s three-bagger with an RBI single, then went to second base on a wild pitch and stole third. Ty Barnett followed with his own base hit for another RBI and 2-0 McMinn lead, the first hit of a 3-4 performance for the sophomore.
Barnett knocked his second RBI single in the third inning, after Hyde got hit by a pitch then stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. Mason Roderick singled, and Matthew Pledge, another of McMinn’s seniors, sailed his triple over the right fielder to send home two more runs, putting the Cherokees (14-9) ahead 5-0.
“Senior Nights are always a little different,” Ray said. “But we did exactly what we ask them to do. Good at-bats, good pitching and defense. We’re pleased with them.”
Polk scored its lone run in the top of the fourth inning, after two hit batters and a single loaded the bases with no outs. McMinn’s lone error, an attempt at a double play after a force out at home, produced the Wildcats’ run. Clark forced a ground out to end Polk’s threat for more runs.
Barnett led off the bottom of the fifth with a single and later crossed for the Cherokees’ sixth run on Pledge’s sacrifice fly to center field, which gave Pledge his team-leading third RBI.
Clark, Goodin, Pledge, Fields, Ollie Akens, Tate Norris and Brady Berry were the seniors recognized before the start of Friday’s game, along with their families.
Weather permitting, McMinn began its final District 5-4A series Monday at home against last-place Howard, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. The Cherokees’ second game against the Hustlin’ Tigers will take place 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Howard High School in Chattanooga.
McMinn’s game at Karns, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, was canceled after the Tribe’s game at Howard was moved from Tuesday to Wednesday. The Cherokees could possibly play Karns on Thursday at Maryville College, but that has not been determined as of press time.
(0) comments
