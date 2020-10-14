McMinn Central assaulted the goal all evening and got enough of their shots into the net to keep moving along in the postseason.
The Chargerettes amassed a 38-1 shot advantage in Tuesday’s District 7-AA tournament semifinal at Bicentennial Park on the way to a 5-0 win over Sequoyah.
No. 2 seed Central (9-3) led 3-0 at halftime, with Savannah Miller launching a 30-yard free kick over the goalkeeper for the Chargerettes’ first goal in the third minute. Carlee Rule sent in a penalty kick in the seventh minute to make the score 2-0 after the third-seeded Lady Chiefs committed a handling penalty in their own box.
It took a while before Central found the net again, but Kellan Baker did so with five minutes before the half, heading in her goal off the rebound after Miller’s free kick bounced off the crossbar.
“Our energy level, after the first 10 minutes we kind of got complacent, but in the second half we worked harder,” said Central Coach Travis Tuggle.
Rule struck again three minutes into the second half on a free kick from the top of the box that the Sequoyah keeper got a hand on, but not enough of one to keep it out of the goal. Rule then completed her hat trick with 15 minutes left.
“I thought we put somethings together up front with some combinations and passed the ball pretty well,” Tuggle said. “I thought in the second half, the two forwards, Carlee and Emma Grace (Tuggle), did a better job of checking back into the action. They were hanging out on the back line a little too much and not checking back and helping out the midfielders when they were getting the ball. But they did a better job in the second half even though we only scored two goals. In the second half, we had a lot more chances.”
Sequoyah took only one shot on goal that keeper Stonie Fox easily made the save on. Central also kicked five corners to the Lady Chiefs’ one.
On the other hand, Tuggle was concerned about scoring only five goals on 38 shots.
“We did a lot of kicking it right at the goalkeeper, not picking a side and just trying to power it through the goalkeeper, I guess, instead of using some finesse and some touch,” Tuggle said. “And on the back line, some of our clearances were a bit shaky at times. But overall it was a pretty good performance.”
Central ended Sequoyah’s season with the win and moved on to the District 7-AA championship game, which will take place 6 p.m. Thursday at top-seeded defending champion East Hamilton. East Hamilton dismissed Chattanooga Central in the other semifinal.
The Chargerettes lost 3-0 to the Lady Hurricanes in the regular season, which was played in heavy rain. Central trailed 1-0 at halftime of that game and conceded two quick goals in the second half.
Win or lose Thursday, Central is in the Region 4-AA tournament. The Chargerettes will host the region semifinal if they win the district title but hit the road if they lose.
“We’re going to have to play a lot better against East Hamilton if we want to come away with the district championship,” Tuggle said.
“We’ve got a few things we need to work on tomorrow in a light practice. We’ll have to bring our A-game.”
