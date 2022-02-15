OOLTEWAH — The end result was a heartbreaker, but coach Daniel Curtis saw just what he wanted from the Chargers, against the type of team they could meet deeper into the postseason.
Coming Friday into East Hamilton High School on the wrong end of a size differential, McMinn Central led much of regulation and took the Hurricanes into overtime before taking an 81-80 loss to conclude the regular season, snapping a two-game winning streak.
“Coming into this game, I didn’t know what to expect. I knew we were out-sized, I knew we were outmanned, knew we were going to have to play a tough game,” Curtis said. “We come in and played it. The free throw line hurt us a little bit. We make those free throws, we win the ball game. A heck of a game, I’m proud of my guys. We played Polk (County) this week, we played Tellico (Plains) this week, and played East Hamilton this week, and I felt like our outings were as good of outings as we could have. And if this can keep carrying into the tournament, I think we’re in good shape, we’re in good standing, and if that can continue we’re going to be a tough out.”
East Hamilton finished its regular season in the top two of the District 6-AAA standings and had three players in its starting lineup standing 6’7” or taller. But in the end, a 10-17 free throw performance was the main thing hampering the Chargers (11-15).
Despite that, Curtis took Central’s performance against the Chattanooga-area team as a positive sign that it can compete when it potentially runs into another team from that area in Region 2-2A play, such as a Tyner Academy or a Brainerd.
“That’s one reason we scheduled them,” Curtis said. “I didn’t realize they had a 6’10”, a 6’7” and a 6’7”. That was hard to handle with you have two guards who are 5’6”. But we did good.”
Darius Carden led the Chargers with 25 points, while Gabe Masingale scored 24 and Jyrel Arnwine 20. Central led 19-16 after one quarter, with two steal-and-scores from Arnwine helping the Chargers stay ahead. Carden and Masingale combined for a 7-2 run to start the second, giving Central its biggest lead at 26-18.
But East Hamilton’s Juan Bullard drilled two 3-pointers in succession to get the Hurricanes back within 26-24. Three Carden baskets and another Arnwine steal and layup helped keep the Chargers in front to a 34-31 halftime advantage.
The Hurricanes momentarily took a 49-48 lead in the third quarter, which ended with the two teams combining for seven 3-pointers in the last three minutes. Central was ahead 59-55 heading into the fourth quarter, but East Hamilton went ahead on Nick Long’s three-point play with 5:25 left, and a technical foul on Curtis gave the Hurricanes two more free throws to lead 67-64.
East Hamilton missed two dunks in the last two minutes of regulation protecting a 70-68 lead, and the second missed attempt led to a transition opportunity for Central that Will Cooper finished with a layup on the run with 21.6 seconds left. A potential game-winning three from the Hurricanes rimmed out, forcing overtime.
Carden made five free throws in the extra period, three of them after being fouled on a shot attempt from behind the arc and two more of them that evened the Chargers with the Hurricanes 75-75. A Masingale baseline floater again knotted the score at 77-77, but East Hamilton went ahead for good the next trip with a post feed for an easy basket by Zachariah Laboo
Central missed its next two shots, and two free throws from Ashton Munson sealed the win for East Hamilton. A Masingale three at the buzzer proved academic.
The Chargers now look ahead to beginning the District 3-2A tournament. Central is the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Loudon in the first-round game 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Meigs County High School. A win would advance the Chargers to the semifinals and a Region 2-2A tournament berth, while a loss would end their season.
The Chargerettes (22-4) still marched out to an 18-4 lead after that opening period, holding the Lady Hurricanes without a field goal, and then ballooned their lead to 36-14 at halftime and 54-25 after three quarters.
“The first of the game we were pretty bad at close shots, and those were out-of-control shots,” said Chargerettes coach Johnny Morgan. “And that might have been because they’re very physical and bumping us a little bit, but not enough to call (a foul) necessarily. I challenged them there a little bit and told them that this is a mental check right here.
“We had a big win against Meigs (County), we had a really big win against Polk County, had a big win against Tellico (Plains), and all three of those teams are good teams. And we could face all three of them in the tournament somewhere there. And they had really good teams, and they were big wins for us, so are you going to have a letdown here?”
Kellan Baker led Central with 17 points, and Molly Masingale added 16 and Kara Crabtree 13. The Chargerettes held as much as a 31-point lead in the third quarter on an East Hamilton team that is 12-11 overall and the first-place finisher in its District 6-AAA – making Central’s 26-point victory especially satisfying as it starts the postseason.
“And this is one of the better teams in Chattanooga, and they’re big and physical and had three or four good basketball players,” Morgan said. “That was really good for us to end down here against a team like this, and I’m looking at them being in the substate in AAA.
“I’m pleased with what we did, and we didn’t have letdowns and took it serious. And you come away with a good feeling after this one, you really do.”
The Chargerettes begin their postseason in the District 3-2A semifinals as the tournament’s No. 1 seed on 7 p.m. Friday at Meigs County High School, awaiting the first-round winner from Wednesday between No. 4 Kingston and No. 5 Sweetwater.
