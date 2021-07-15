The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the opening of private and small group tennis lessons.
Players from age 5 to adults are welcome to register. Private lessons will start as soon as registration is complete and small groups will be held on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. at the Ingleside Tennis Courts. Pricing will vary depending on the package. Private lessons are $55 per lesson or available in a package of six lessons for $300 or eight lessons for $400. Private lessons will be scheduled directly with the instructor.
Small groups will be set up for $25 per lesson per child. Small group lessons can be purchased individually in advance or through a package of four lessons for $100.
The head tennis coach of Tennessee Wesleyan University, Francisco Gallardo, is offering private and group tennis lessons for any family interested in having their kids improve their tennis skills. Gallardo, the 2021 AAC Coach of the Year, has vast experience in teaching tennis to kids and adults of any skill level, according to a City of Athens Parks and Recreation press release.
Gallardo, according to Parks and Recreation, has worked side by side with the best tennis coaches in the area as well as at Manker Pattern Tennis Club, where he runs clinics and offers private lessons. He has also worked in the Bay Area of California.
Gallardo is now the full-time tennis coach at Tennessee Wesleyan, coaching the men’s and women’s teams while also working privately with many players from the elementary, middle, and high schools from this area (McMinn Central, etc.) He and his players have also been running the USTA Rally Cats program at Ingleside for the past three years.
For more information, please contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at (423) 744-2700 EXT 3.
