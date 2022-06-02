ENGLEWOOD — Darius Carden kept working toward his dream of playing college basketball, and it is a dream he will get to fulfill at one of NCAA Division III’s rising powerhouses.
The McMinn Central senior signed his letter of intent to continue his education and basketball career at Marietta College in southeastern Ohio during a ceremony on May 16 at McMinn Central High School.
“This has always been my dream since I was little,” Carden said. “I always wanted to play college ball, and so I grinded. And I’ve got to keep grinding and keep working. When I was little I was barely getting it to the rim, and now I’m shooting from college three and dunking. My whole game has gotten real good, and I’m still working and progressing.”
Carden is heading to a program that has compiled a 41-4 record over the last two seasons and won two Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) tournament championships. In its most recent season, Marietta went 29-3, including a perfect 17-0 in OAC play, and made a run to the program’s first Final Four in the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Pioneers have won at least 20 games, 10 out of the last 12 years, and one of those two seasons they didn’t reach that mark was the COVID-19-shortened 2020-2021 season in which they went 12-1 and won the OAC tourney title.
That success, combined with Marietta not being overwhelmingly far from home, helped make Carden’s decision for him.
“They were real with me through the whole recruitment,” Carden said. “And the campus is real nice. It’s not too far from home, closer than some others. And their basketball program is phenomenal.”
Carden was first acquainted with Marietta his sophomore year, where he attended a camp and stood out with his performance. He eventually chose to sign with the Pioneers while receiving interest from several Division I and II and junior college programs.
“They followed me until my senior year, and they finally offered me,” Carden said. “And I’m glad they did. I went back up there for another visit, toured it, went to the coaches. They got more in detail on financial stuff, and it’s what I wanted.”
Carden plans to enter the medical field with the intent of becoming a physical therapist or athletic trainer, noting “they’ve got a really good program for that.”
During his senior year at Central, Carden amassed a stat line of 16.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game, which were second on the team in each of those categories.
“He was a scorer, a player, and we’re glad he’s going to the next level to play the game,” said Chargers coach Daniel Curtis. “Hopefully he gets up there and improves his game and does well. And we’re just glad he got somewhere. He was one of our best players, and at times he could take over games and could really do it. We’re happy for him, we’re proud of him, and I hope he continues his success up there.
“And defensively, that’s the one thing we don’t talk about, but he was pretty good defensively off ball and on ball.”
Carden’s ability in various aspects of the game will leave a void the Chargers will attempt to fill in the offseason. Curtis noted that task “will take a committee, probably.”
“We’ve got some who have been working on their game, and hopefully we can do that,” Curtis said. “But it’s going to be a tough shoe to fill.”
Carden has an idea of where he will have to improve before beginning his college basketball career.
“They play fast and they love the three, but they like it off screens and use a lot of off-ball movement,” Carden said. “So I’ll be working on working off the ball and coming off screens ready to shoot.”
