SPRING CITY – Shannon Norwood of Fullmoon Graphics in Athens was a proud poppa Saturday night, as his 17-year-old son Kelby Norwood made history in the Late Model Division with a win in the 25-lap Feature Race driving the Exit Real Estate Rocket and became the youngest driving to ever win a Late Model race at Mountain View Raceway.
The senior at McMinn County High School swept the Late Model Division event by setting fast time in Qualifying with a lap in 11.698 seconds to earn the pole position for the Main Event. Kelby Norwood then won every lap holding off the challenges of three-time Track Champion Barry Goodman of Spring City in the Charlie’s Used Auto Parts CVR. Jeff Jackson of Ooltewah was third in the Jackson Racing Longhorn.
Norwood’s older son, Tyler Norwood, has run three races this season at Mountain View Raceway in the Developmental Sportsman Division and is “Mr. Perfect” having won all three races driving the Stacey Suttles Trucking Mastersbilt.
Jacob Sharp of Crossville celebrated his birthday in a big way Saturday night by winning the Dirty South Motorsports Front-Wheel-Drive Division 50-lap Shootout and the $1,000 top prize at Mountain View Raceway driving the Sharp Race Cars Chevrolet. Sharp came from the tenth starting spot, and took the lead on lap 20 for a win that will buy a lot of cake.
Nathan Adams of Crossville challenged Sharp for the lead by staying on his back bumper for the last 30 laps of the race. Adams had to settle for second driving the Adams Racing Special. Sharp’s Margin of Victory was .527 seconds. Zachery Roderick of Athens came from the 16th starting spot to finish third in the Roderick Racing Special.
Nick Adams of Crossville led laps three through 19 and took the fourth spot in the TLD Logistics Services, Inc. Chevrolet. Amelia McClain of Sparta started 20th and rounded out the top five in the McClain Racing Special.
Sharp was also the Fast Qualifier among the 40 entrants with a lap around the ¼-mile high-banked clay oval in 13.806 seconds. The top 20 qualifiers transferred into the 50-lap Main Event and then drew for their starting spots. Qualifiers 21 through 40 ran the 12-Lap B Feature Race that was won by Austin Maples of Morristown driving the Martin Cabinets Chevrolet.
Justin McClain of Sparta took the lead at the start of the A Feature from the outside front row, but brought out the first caution flag of the race on lap three when he cut down a tire on his McClain Motorsports Special.
That gave the lead to Nick Adams followed by Carter Jolley of Spring City in the Jolley Racing Special, Taylor Gregory of Decatur driving the Gregory Racing Special, Marcus Huston of Decatur in the Huston Racing Special and Mikey Jones of Chattanooga in the Jones Racing Special.
Sharp raced up into the fifth spot on the restart, and moved up to the third position by getting around Gregory on a lap 15 restart. Nathan Adams climbed into the top five on lap 11, and was up to fourth on lap 12.
A lap 16 restart saw Nick Adams leading Jolley, Sharp, Nathan Adams and Gregory in the top five. Sharp passed Jolley for second on the restart, and a four-car battle for the lead ensued among Nick Adams, Sharp, Nathan Adams and Gregory. On lap 19, Nick Adams’ car began to miss, and Sharp took the lead a lap later. Nathan Adams passed his brother Nick for second on lap 21.
Nathan Adams stayed glued to Sharp’s back bumper for the remainder of the race, and the top leaders spent the majority of the race battling in lapped traffic despite six caution flags in the last 30 laps of the race.
The icing on Sharp’s Saturday night Birthday Cake was slathered on earlier in the evening when Sharp’s nine-year-old son Frankie Sharp of Crossville started seventh in the Junior Front-Wheel-Drive ten-lap Feature Race, stepped to the outside groove, took the lead on the first lap and went on to the win in his Sharp Race Cars Chevrolet.
There were 104 race cars in seven Divisions in the Mountain View Raceway Pit Area on Saturday night. In other action, Brandon Stanfield of Soddy Daisy won the caution-free 20-lap Sportsman Feature Race driving the Frizzell Excavating Mastersbilt, and the 20-lap caution-free Open-Wheel Modified Main Event was won by Kirk Turner of Crossville in the Turner Racing Special.
Dylan Johnson of Dunlap drove the Johnson Racing Camaro to the win in the 15-lap B-Hobby Feature Race and Eric Hughes of Soddy Daisy won the 15-lap Thunder Main Event in the Hughes Farms Monte Carlo.
Double Feature Races for the Sportsman Division will highlight the action on Saturday night, July 30. The first 20-lap Sportsman Feature is a Make-Up Race from a June 25 Rainout with the field set the way they qualified. The Late Model, Open-Wheel Modified, Thunder, Front-Wheel-Drive and Sharps Mini Late Model Divisions will also be in action.
On Saturday night July 30, the Pit Gate opens at 3 p.m. and the Grandstand and Tier Parking Gates open at 4 p.m. The Mandatory Pre-Race Registration and Technical Inspection will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Drivers Meeting is set for 6:15 p.m. and Hot Laps are scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
Pit Passes are $25 for Adults, $15 for Children 6-11, and Children 5 and under are admitted Free. The General Admission and Tier Parking ticket prices are $10 for race fans 12 and older, Children 6-11 are $5. and Children 5 and under are admitted Free. All Children must be accompanied by an Adult.
Mountain View Raceway where you can get “Your Thrill By The Hill” is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City 37381. For more information, call 423-405-8490 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com. You can also like the Mountain View Raceway Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewraceway.
OFFICIAL RESULTS AT MOUNTAIN VIEW RACEWAY IN SPRING CITY ON 7/23/22:
FRONT-WHEEL-DRIVE – A Feature 50 Laps: 1. Jacob Sharp, Crossville; 2. Nathan Adams, Crossville; 3. Zachery Roderick, Athens; 4. Nick Adams, Crossville; 5. Amelia McClain, Sparta; 6. Carter Jolley, Spring City; 7. Craig Hoffman, Dayton; 8. Josh Scealf, Decatur; 9. Marcus Huston, Decatur; 10. Dakota Leffew, Decatur; 11. Larry Patterson, Soddy Daisy; 12. Robert Stone, Crossville; 13. Samuel King, Decatur; 14. John Walker, Kingston; 15. Jeremy Wyatt, Kodak; 16. Taylor Gregory, Decatur; 17. Mikey Jones, Chattanooga; 18. Dylan Johnson, Loudon; 19. Jack Gresham, Decatur; 20. Justin McClain, Sparta. B Feature 12 Laps: 1. Austin Maples, Morristown; 2. Brandon Porstner, Niota; 3. Christopher Gornik, Spring City; 4. Daniel Houston, Englewood; 5. Crystal Bates, Soddy Daisy; 6. Dylan Crumbley, Dayton; 7. Christopher Singleton, Oliver Springs; 8. Joe Sutton, Sweetwater; 9. Chris Gornik, Spring City; 10. Vickie Harrison, Spring City; 11. Travis Millsaps, Decatur; 12. Marcus Smith, Spring City; 13. Cody McKeehan, Athens; 14. Allen Daniels, Decatur; 15. Rick Webb, Dayton; 16. Dale Page, Rock Island; 17. Nate Ingham, Athens; 18. William Beddingfield, Spring City DNS; 19. Gauge Norwood, Tellico Plains DNS; 20. Krystin Webb, Spring City DNS.
LATE MODEL – 25 Laps: 1. Kelby Norwood, Etowah; 2. Barry Goodman, Spring City; 3. Jeff Jackson, Ooltewah; 4. Zach Shannon, Wartburg; 5. Seth Jolley, Spring City; 6. Joe Bray, New Tazewell; 7. Brian Selby, Sparta; 8. Arville Pittman, Sparta; 9. David Beeler, Knoxville; 10. Donnie Van Winkle, Soddy Daisy; 11. Mike Bishop, Decatur; 12. Tommy Miller, Soddy Daisy; 13. Jeremy Thurman, Rockwood; 14. Aaron Watson, Dayton DNS.
SPORTSMAN: 20 Laps: 1. Brandon Stanfield, Soddy Daisy; 2. Joe Bray, New Tazewell; 3. Jeremy Shannon, Wartburg; 4. D.J. Shannon, Wartburg; 5. Tyler Dennis, Dayton; 6. Bradley Goodman, Spring City; 7. Dylan Cole, Trenton, GA; 8. David Beeler, Sevierville; 9. Joey Walker, Catoosa, GA; 10. Adam Bishop, Riceville; 11. Earl Jordan, Dayton; 12. Christian James, Soddy Daisy; 13. Bradley Scarbrough, Dayton; 14. David Peak, Evensville; 15. Nate Hicks, Spring City; 16. Josh Rogers, Dayton DNS; 17. Robert Creasman, Dayton DNS.
OPEN-WHEEL MODIFIED – 20 Laps: 1. Kirk Turner, Crossville; 2. Adam Ogle, Cosby; 3. Kyle Shadden, Dayton; 4. Billy Palmer, Knoxville; 5. Joe Freels, Coalfield; 6. Scott Iles, Evensville; 7. David Lester, Rockwood; 8. Rodney Griffin, Rockwood; 9. Jay Metcalfe, Rockwood; 10. Jimmy Dalton, Powell DQ.
B-HOBBY – 15 Laps: 1. Dylan Johnson, Dunlap; 2. Brady Lee, Knoxville; 3. Matthew Crabtree, Athens; 4. Jim Gilbert, Rossville, GA; 5. Kenneth Daniels, Spring City.
THUNDER – 15 Laps: 1. Eric Hughes, Soddy Daisy; 2. Casey Cash, Spring City; 3. Lamar Hughes, Soddy Daisy; 4. James Boofer, Evensville; 5. Don McCourt, Athens; 6. Scott Smith, Soddy Daisy; 7. Bobby Davenport, Crossville; 8. Bobby Smith, Dayton.
JUNIOR FRONT-WHEEL-DRIVE – 10 Laps: 1. Frankie Sharp, Crossville; 2. Dylan Jones, Limestone; 3. Rebeacca Gresham, Decatur; 4. Hunter Lankford, Sweetwater; 5. Masen Spence, Spring City; 6. Ronnie Sharp, Crossville; 7. Josiah Singleton, Oliver Springs; 8. Breanna Huston, Ten Mile DNS.
