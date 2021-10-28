Etowah City split its basketball games Tuesday at Riceville.
The ECS girls claimed a 36-27 win. Leading the Lady Warriors to victory were Payton Dixon with 19 points, Madi Deakin 6 and Sierra Johnson 5. For Riceville, Ellie Whaley, Kyra Watson and Devaney Dawson all scored 6 points each.
Riceville's boys cruised to a 67-11 victory. Beau Harbin led the Wildcats with 16 points, and Henry Cook scored 14 and Gage Hester 12. For ECS, Ben Webb scored 7 points and Josiah Haire and Samuel Eaton 2 each.
