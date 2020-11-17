McMinn County's season-opening basketball games Thursday at home against Rhea County have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.
The Cherokees and Lady Cherokees will now begin their season in a Thanksgiving tournament at Heritage High School in Blount County. McMinn's boys tip off their season 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, against Heritage and play their second game 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, against Livingston Academy. The girls start their campaign 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, against Heritage and play again 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, against Maryville.
McMinn begins District 5-AAA play Dec. 1 at Ooltewah and plays its first home games of the season Dec. 4 against district opponent Cleveland.
