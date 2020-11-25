McMinn County swept its bowling matches against East Hamilton on Tuesday.
The boys' team won 17-10. Carson Gary rolled the high series of 619, with games of 214, 205 and 200. Levi Lankford had a 179 game and Chris Jones 177.
The McMinn girls won 16-11. High scores included Aaliyah Cagle with a personal-best 202, Hayli Howe with 139 and 128 and Janae Teague 132. Cagle had the high series with a 446.
McMinn's next match is 3:30 p.m. on Monday against Walker Valley at Leisure Time Lanes in Cleveland.
