DECATUR — Meigs County swept a pair of district games against visiting Loudon on Thursday.
Neither game was close as the Lady Tigers thrashed Loudon 74-34 while the Meigs boys whipped the Redskins 64-49 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score implies.
The Lady Tigers and Lady Redskins were competitive early, but Meigs took over midway through the period and cruised to the win.
“It’s always good to get a district win,” Lady Tigers Coach Derika Jenkins said. “Everyone either did a great job defensively or a great job offensively. Everybody got involved. We started a little slow again, we didn’t match up quickly enough (defensively), but once we got into the flow of the game we played better.”
The Tigers’ game was more competitive for a longer time, but the result was still the same – a blowout win.
“To hold Loudon to 20 points at the half and not letting them score in the second quarter is pretty good,” Tigers Coach Sammy Perkinson said. “We held them to 34 points through the first three quarters. So I was proud of my team defensively.”
The Tigers (11-8, 5-2) and Lady Tigers (11-8, 5-1) hosted Sweetwater in a pair of big district games Friday. Sweetwater split with Meigs in the first matchup with the Meigs girls winning and the boys losing.
“Tonight was the biggest game of the season,” Perkinson said, adding that distinction changed Friday night against the Wildcats as that became the biggest game of the year. Friday’s game happened after deadline for The DPA.
The Tigers have two games left in the regular season — home against Central and at Kingston.
“We have to defend our home court,” Perkinson said.
Loudon then hit a trey of its own, but Meigs responded with a free throw by Swafford and a trey by Cayden Hennessee. Hennessee later hit another trey and Lawson finished off the quarter with a bucket as the opening period ended with the Lady Tigers leading 24-9.
Meigs began the second quarter in strong fashion with Lawson making a bucket, Kaydence Schaumburg hitting a ‘3’ and Swafford sinking a shot. Meigs’ run continued with Lila Brown and Lawson hitting a shot to put Meigs up 35-9.
Loudon surged a little bit after that, but Meigs still led 42-20 at the half. Among the scorers for Meigs before the half were Julia Howard and Alexis Kranz.
Lainey Fitzgerald, Carroll, Hennessee, Swafford and Brown were among the scorers in the third quarter and the Lady Tigers led 61-33 after three quarters of play and cruised to the 30-point win. Mattie Moore led the Lady Tigers in the fourth quarter with seven points in the period.
For the game, Lawson led Meigs with 14 points. Meigs had 11 players score in the game.
Ethan Meadows later hit a three-pointer and a bucket and Da’Quawn Tatum also scored, but Meigs trailed 20-16 after the first quarter.
The Tigers outscored Loudon 10-0 in the second quarter to take a 26-20 lead to the half. Meadows, Matthew Boshears, Alex Schaumburg and Jackson Shaver all scored in the period.
Meigs took control of the game in the third, outscoring the Redskins 28-14. Owens hit a bucket, one free throw and a three-pointer as Meigs jumped out to a 34-24 advantage and then Armour drained a ‘3’ and hit a pair of free throws. Boshears and Shaver each hit buckets and Owens made a three-pointer to put Meigs up 48-29 with 1:35 left in the third period.
The quarter ended with the Tigers up 54-34 and Meigs moved on to the 64-49 victory.
Meadows led the Tigers with 21 points and Owens was close behind with 19. Armour added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.