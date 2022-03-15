DECATUR - Meigs County opened the 2022 softball season with a 4-3 win over Class AAA Bradley Central on Monday.
The Lady Tigers and Bradley were tied 3-3 before Toryn Lawson singled home pinch-runner Brylee Lawson in the fourth. Lainey Fitzgerald then earned the win by shutting the Bearettes out the rest of the way.
“It was a good win against a good team,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said. “We came out smoking, swinging the bats, though we didn’t hit much after that. They smoked us last year down there so it was nice to get this win up here. We only had one bad inning where we kicked the ball around. I’m looking forward to playing (Tuesday) and correcting those mistakes.”
The Lady Tigers (1-0) will host Polk at 6 p.m.
Meigs 4, Bradley 3
Meigs came out swinging and put up three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Toryn Lawson led off the frame by drawing a walk and advanced to second on a Bradley error off a ball hit by Kennedy Majors. Carlee McLemore then doubled home Lawson and moved Majors to third.
Sierra Howard then doubled home Majors and Fitzgerald hit a line drive to center field to score McLemore to make it 3-0.
Bradley tied the game at 3-3 in the third inning with the help of a pair of Meigs errors.
That set up the go ahead run for Meigs. Kylee Hitson singled and pinch runner Brylee Lawson scored on a hit by Toryn Lawson.
Fitzgerald gave up four hits in the next three innings, but struck out five and only one batter reached third.
For the game, Fitzgerald gave up nine hits and struck out 13 while picking up the win. While she gave up three runs, none were earned.
Offensively, the Lady Tigers scored four runs on five hits while walking twice and striking out just once.
Howard and McLemore each had a double while Toryn Lawson, McLemore and Fitzgerald each collected RBIs.
