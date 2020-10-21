Sydnee Duncan knew McMinn County had to wake up quickly, and told her team as much during a scoreless halftime.
The senior captain promptly put those words into action, scoring two goals to lead the Lady Cherokees to a 3-1 win over Warren County in the Region 3-AAA tournament semifinals Tuesday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
“At half, I said we really need to execute, because we were making opportunities but not finishing them,” said Duncan, a Carson-Newman commit. “We just had to execute and get in the game and get ahead so we could calm down and just play our game.”
Although the Lady Tribe (12-3-1) had a 13-9 overall shots advantage in the first half, it was settling for many of those shots outside the 18-yard box. McMinn caught a break when a potential Warren counterattack goal in the fifth minute was called offside.
“Just in the first half we seemed to be very flat and quiet,” said McMinn Coach Jordan Jacob. “And I don’t really know the reason for it, but we were. So it was really just a matter of finding our energy and changing our attitude a little bit.
“I guess they were nervous, I don’t really know. Obviously, that’s something we need to address and make sure going into these next couple of games that we can’t have a first half like that. Because if we do, it could leave us in a bad spot, potentially. So we’ve got to be ready to play.”
But in the second half, the Lady Cherokees outshot the Lady Pioneers 19-8 overall and 11-4 on goal and came out with more aggression on offense – and it’s why they’re back in the Class AAA Sectional round for the second straight year.
McMinn’s pressure produced three corner kicks in the first two and a half minutes of the second half, and the third one was a charm for a determined Duncan, who found the ball after a scramble in the box and lasered in the Lady Tribe’s first goal.
“I’m so used to going for headers every single corner, and then that one was just bouncing around, and I was like, ‘I just want this ball to get in the goal so we can breathe a little bit,’” Duncan said. “And finally, I don’t even know if I kicked it in, or it hit the girl’s leg to kick it in, but it went in and it was just so exciting.”
The Lady Cherokees may have breathed a little too much, as Warren (12-6) produced an equalizer two minutes later, with Jessica Chastain finishing off a Katie Toney cross on the counterattack.
But Allison Hansford put McMinn back ahead 2-1 in the second half’s eighth minute, cleaning up after the Lady Pioneers’ goalkeeper deflected her initial shot.
Seven minutes later, Duncan then booted a line drive from the top of the 18-yard box that the keeper could not get enough of a hand on, giving the Lady Cherokees the insurance goal and a 3-1 lead with 25 minutes remaining.
“She was doing what a senior captain should do, and that’s stepping up for the team and scoring goals or doing whatever it takes to win,” Jacob said of Duncan. “So, credit to her, and a great job.”
Bella Hooper picked up six saves in the goal box for the Lady Cherokees, with one other shot on goal deflected by a McMinn defender in the last 10 minutes. The Lady Tribe finished the game with a 7-2 advantage on corner kicks and, thanks to a stronger second half, a 32-17 overall shot advantage, 16-8 on goal.
Next for the Lady Cherokees is the Region 3-AAA championship match, which will take place Thursday at Cookeville High School. In a match-up of same-number seeds, it was the even district’s turn to host the region title game. Cookeville, the District 6-AAA champion, took down Walker Valley 6-0 in Tuesday’s other region semifinal.
And Duncan and the Lady Tribe plan to start that match off better than they did on Tuesday.
“We’ve got to focus on Thursday because it’s going to be a heck of a match, and we’re going to have to come out flying strong,” Duncan said. “We’re just really going to have to get ready for this game, because we were slow to start, and when we picked it up, that’s when we got things flowing. And if we can start things off flowing Thursday, we’ll be good. But we really have to pick up our energy from the beginning.”
Win or lose Thursday, McMinn plays its sectional game Saturday, with a berth in the TSSAA Class AAA state tournament on the line. The Lady Tribe plays the substate game at home if it wins Thursday but hits the road if it loses Thursday. Possible sectional opponents are Stewarts Creek and Franklin County.
“I think it’s an accomplishment for the girls, and that’s where we want to be,” Jacob said. “Like I said last year, with that shot to make the state tournament. All we need is a chance. Even if we happen to have to travel, we’ll do our best and take a shot at it.”
