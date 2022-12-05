McMinn County’s wrestlers could be experiencing some growing pains this season, and they did so Monday in their first home meet of the season.
The Cherokees lost 15-5 to Polk County on Monday at McMinn County High School, with the meet having taken place during school hours.
While only one wrestler won a match for the Tribe, McMinn was able to limit the visiting Wildcats’ points in the four matches that counted toward points totals. One loss was by decision, another by major decision and one due to injury default.
And for head coach Matt Rabine, that was an encouraging result for a team that has 10 freshmen and four sophomores against just one senior and four juniors.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys, and we’re trying to get them as much experience as possible,” Rabine said. “And they went out there with a lot of heart. Polk County is a tough, tough team, a bunch of tough country boys. But our guys went out there as best as they could, and we did what we could.”
One of those freshmen, Isaiah Ison, won his match at 138 pounds via 19-8 major decision, racking up points with five takedowns and two five-second near falls.
“We call him ‘Little Baby Hulk,’ and he’s definitely a little beast in the making,” Rabine said of Ison.
McMinn wrestles again at home 6 p.m. Thursday, hosting Walker Valley and Farragut for a tri-meet. After Thursday, McMinn’s only other home meet during the regular season is Jan. 17.
