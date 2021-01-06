MADISONVILLE — Meigs County started off the new year by splitting a pair of games at Sequoyah Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers overwhelmed District 5-AA opponent Sequoyah 52-26, using a 21-0 run in the second quarter to break open what was a competitive game. Meigs was a little inconsistent scoring at times, Meigs County Coach Jason Powell said, but the defense played well in holding the Lady Chiefs to under 30 points.
“Early on I thought our energy was really good,” Powell said. “As the game went on I thought we got a little worse in that respect. We missed a few shots early, but then hit a few. But we will hang our hat on our defense. We got some younger players in there and I thought Tally (Lawson), Cayden Hennessee and Julia Howard played well while they were in there. We didn’t play great, but we hadn’t played since Dec. 7, and I know Sequoyah was in the same situation. It was a good win, you know how I feel about conference wins.”
The Tigers didn’t fare as well. The Chiefs started off the game with a 10-0 run before Meigs scored. The Tigers were able to keep that 10 point margin from getting much larger and trailed 31-20 at the half.
The Chiefs, however, went on a third quarter run that had Meigs playing catch up for the rest of the game in a 74-52 loss.
“It’s a 10 point game or so in the third and then they just exploded,” Tigers Coach Sammy Perkinson said. “It all started with a missed block out and then we had a couple of turnovers and it just got out of hand. We had some good looks at the basket so our offense was OK, but our offensive rebounding was terrible. And we can’t guard anybody. It doesn’t matter if we are in zone or man-to-man, we can’t guard anybody.”
The Tigers (4-6) and Lady Tigers (4-3) will travel to Loudon in another
District 5-AA contest on Friday with the girls starting at 6 p.m. and the boys following around 7:30 p.m.
Lady Tigers 52, Lady Chiefs 26
The game was tied 11-11 early in the second quarter before Meigs went on its 21-0 run, which was sparked by a bucket by Anna Crowder. That was followed by buckets by Ella Crowder, Jacelyn Stone, Hennessee and a pair of three-pointers by Jaci Powell.
When the smoke cleared Meigs led 35-13 at the half.
Meigs continued to dominate in the third quarter with Ansley Wade and Powell scoring early in the third. The Lady Tigers led 46-19 going to the fourth quarter on the way to a 26-point win.
Wade led the Lady Tigers with 11 points, including a trio of three-pointers. Anna Crowder finished with 10. Meigs had eight players score in the game.
Chiefs 74, Tigers 52
The Chiefs started off the game with a 10-0 run before Seth Caldwell scored. Then came buckets by Payton Armour and Ethan Meadows and the second quarter started with Meigs down only 15-6 despite the poor start.
The second quarter saw the Tigers able to keep pace with solid scoring, but couldn’t stop the Chiefs from scoring. A bucket by Meadows late in the third made it 24-16, Chiefs, but Sequoyah ended the second quarter strong and led 31-20 at the half.
Sequoyah started pulling away in the late stages of the third quarter and put the game out of reach in the fourth in a 74-52 loss for the Tigers.
Mathew Boshears led the Tigers with 19 points, with all his points coming in the second half. Meadows finished with 14 points.
