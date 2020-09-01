DECATUR - Meigs County’s volleyball team defeated Tellico Plains in a District 4-A match Monday, though it was anything but easy.
The two teams split the first two sets and Meigs won the third to go up two sets to one. The Lady Tigers got off to a poor start in the fourth set and were behind 6-0, but rallied to take the set and the match.
Meigs won the match 25-13, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19.
“We kept fighting and didn’t give up, I’m proud of them,” Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said. “Team serves by (Ella) Crowder, (Olivia) Miller and (Sara) Swafford in the third set were big for us. The key was our defense and just not giving up and continuing to play hard.”
The win continues the Lady Tigers’ home win streak, having lost just one game in three years at home. The Lady Tigers also won the junior varsity match in two sets.
Meigs County (4-0, 1-0 in District 4-A) continues with district play as it will host Copper Basin tonight. The junior varsity match will begin at 5 p.m. with the varsity beginning afterward around 6 p.m.
Meigs 3, Tellico 1
The first set was tied 4-4 early, but then the Lady Tigers took control to win the first set easily, 25-12. Swafford and Anna Crowder won several points off their serves.
The second set was close, as Meigs trailed 21-17 late in the set and ended up losing 25-21.
Meigs rebounded with a crucial win in the third set and was ahead most of the way. It was close early as the score was tied 7-7, but then the Lady Tigers pulled away to capture the set 25-20.
Going into the fourth set, Meigs needed to win one more set and Tellico needed two.
Early on it looked as if Tellico might force a fifth and decisive set as the Lady Bears were ahead 6-0 and later led 11-4.
But Meigs battled back behind the serves of Anna Crowder, Ella Crowder and Swafford along with solid net play by Olivia Miller, Ella Scott and Ella Crowder.
At one point, Meigs won six straight points with Ella Crowder serving and later five straight points with Swafford serving.
By that point, Meigs had overtaken the Lady Bears and led 19-16 on the way to a 25-19 victory that captured the set and the match.
