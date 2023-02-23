Tennessee Wesleyan had a couple of recent games where it looked as if it was getting back into its typical dominant form, but it ended Thursday’s doubleheader showing that perhaps it still has a way to go there.
But the Bulldogs still remained undefeated in that twin bill cap against Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) opponent Columbia International, with a Chad Picton walk-off RBI single resulting in a 6-5 victory that clinched the series win at Athens Insurance Stadium.
But the first three innings, in which the NAIA No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (12-0) put up a run each, saw them committing some miscues that prevented them from scoring more than that. Their first inning had a pick-off at second and a strikeout with a runner on base, the second inning ended in a double play and their third inning stranded runners at the corners.
“So I think the one thing we have to understand is we don’t have it figured out, yet, and we need to continue to keep maximizing our innings,” said TWU head coach Billy Berry. “When we have opportunities to put crooked numbers up we have to put crooked numbers up and not just one (run).”
And then in the top of the fourth inning, Wesleyan committed two errors, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch that led to three CIU runs, and suddenly the Bulldogs found themselves down 4-3.
“The fourth inning was just a debacle. We couldn’t pitch it, we couldn’t field it, and we just can’t have innings like that,” Berry said. “I’ve always said, here’s the thing, if you’re going to struggle offensively, then you’ve got to be good on the mound and you’ve got to be good playing defense. And in that inning they scored three runs on one hit. When you do that and you take teams that you have a great first game, and then all of a sudden that team now all of a sudden feels like, hey, we can right the wrongs of the first game and get a chance at a win in the second game, and didn’t really do anything to take the lead. We just kind of handed it to them.”
TWU went empty-handed with bases loaded in the fourth inning, and a Cayle Webster home run in the fifth for two runs put the Bulldogs back ahead.
But CIU did not go away, getting a tying RBI single in the top of the sixth, and the Bulldogs again left bags full in the bottom of that inning, before finally getting the winning run in the seventh. Parker Stinnett led off with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout to set up Picton for the walk-off.
That doubleheader cap was a major difference from the series’ first game, a 12-2 run-rule win in eight innings. In that opener Thursday, Wesleyan poured on seven runs in the sixth inning and added five more through the next two.
The previous day, in a non-conference game against Cumberland University, the Bulldogs put up nine runs in the first inning on the way to a 23-4 victory Wednesday, which was their first this season by more than four runs.
And before TWU won 12-8 Saturday to close out that series against Truett-McConnell, all eight of its previous wins had come by one or two runs.
“I think the biggest thing early on, we’ve struggled offensively a little bit and we’re still trying to find ourselves a little bit,” Berry said. “And I think what happened over the course of the last three games, we’ve scored some runs, finally. Twelve last game against Truett (McConnell), the obviously the explosion yesterday and we come out today and score. So I think we thought we had it figured out, and what happens is we come out, we miss some opportunities. We score in the first three innings but we miss some opportunities to put some crooked numbers up.”
Robert Kelley and Kyle Bloor got the pitching wins for Wesleyan on Thursday.
The Bulldogs played the series finale against CIU noon Friday, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
TWU is back in action 2 p.m. Tuesday at Athens Insurance Stadium in a non-conference game against the NAIA No. 7 Georgia Gwinnett.
