TELLICO PLAINS — The Tigers are traveling to Tellico Plains to poke the Bears this week.
Meigs County, the No. 1-ranked Class 2A team in the state, is traveling to Tellico Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and is a heavy favorite to return with a victory.
As other college and high school scores earlier this season have shown, however, no game is a guarantee. And Meigs has had trouble at Tellico before.
Meigs lost to the Bears in 2012 and 2013, but won 47-18 in 2021.
Overall, Meigs has a 29-16-1 record against Tellico.
But that is all in the past. Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald is a big believer in controlling the line of scrimmage and that could be a challenge Friday.
“They are big up front, they just have some big kids on the O-line and D-line,” Fitzgerald said. “They play hard and do a good job up front.”
The fact that the Bears have size on the line is nothing new, however, as that is often the case. Historically, Tellico players have tended to have size, but without a lot of team speed at the skill positions.
According to Fitzgerald, that is not necessarily the case this year.
“Offensively, they have a good quarterback (Landon Hollinghead) and a good running back,” Fitzgerald said. “They have a couple of receivers too, so they are pretty good at the skill positions. It will be a good test for us.”
Hollinghead was injured in Tellico’s 17-15 win over McMinn Central, but played last week. Through the first two games, Hollinghead, a junior, has completed 16 out of 40 passing attempts for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
That injury suffered against Central, however, is still somewhat of an issue, according to what Tellico Coach Jon Rechtorovic told the Advocate & Democrat’s Noah Houck.
“You can tell, he was limping around all night long,” Rechtorovic said about Hollinghead after Friday’s game. “It is a twisted ankle, it is going to be sore ‘til halfway through the end of the season.”
This is shaping up to be an important game for the Tigers as it is a region contest that could affect playoff seeding. Meigs still has two potentially tough region games at the end of the schedule at home against Tyner and at Marion County, so getting this win is highly desirable.
“It’s a region game so it will help shape the postseason,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s a very important game for us.”
