DECATUR — The Lady Tigers are hoping to add to their resume Saturday night.
Meigs County has had a stellar 2020-2021 season, raising both the District 3-AA and Region 3-AA championship trophies while going 20-4. Now they host a substate game against Region 4-AA runner-up York Institute. It’s the fifth straight year the Lady Tigers have reached the substate.
The winner of Saturday’s game advances to the state tournament in Murfreesboro. Tickets are $7 and will be sold at the gate, which opens at 5:30 p.m. Game time is 7 p.m.
Even though they lost their Region 4-AA championship game, York is no pushover. The Dragonettes went 23-8 and only lost the region championship 51-49 on a last-second shot by Macon County.
“It isn’t going to be easy for us,” Meigs Coach Jason Powell said. “Any team that is still playing right now is a good team. They are here for a reason.”
Senior point guard Haylee Johnson, a 5’9” senior, is the engine that keeps the Dragonettes running. A Lee University signee, Johnson is averaging about 16 points a game this year and has scored over 1,500 points in her career.
“She’s long and lanky. She can shoot from the outside and she can also drive to the basket,” Powell said. “She’s a versatile player.”
Powell said he will likely start out with Jacelyn Stone guarding Johnson, but that could change if needed.
“That depends on circumstances,” Powell said. “If Jacelyn picks up two quick fouls I will get her off of her (Johnson). But we do a lot of switching anyway.”
York also has Gabby Beaty, a 5’8” post player that can also shoot from the outside. As Johnson has garnered more attention from defenses, Beaty has taken over some of the scoring for the Dragonettes.
York has two other post players that tend to stay around the basket, one of which comes off the bench. Meigs is not a tall team with four players all being about 5’8 and Stone being about 5’4” at the point, so York’s post players could potentially present a problem.
Powell agreed that the game could come down to who can implement their style of play the most.
The Lady Tigers can play halfcourt if needed, but would rather play at an uptempo pace. York would prefer a more halfcourt and low scoring game. Most of their games had the winning team in the 40s or 50s. The Dragonettes held Upperman, one of the better AA teams in the state, to 38 points in the region semifinals.
“They like to pack it in a bit,” Powell said. “They want to protect the paint. But if they want to get out and run, I would be OK with that.”
