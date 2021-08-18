The Tennessee Wesleyan men's soccer team lost its season opener 3-0 to nationally ranked William Carey in a downpour Tuesday at Bicentennial Park.
William Carey, ranked No. 13 in the NAIA poll, scored goals in the 24th and 33rd minutes to take a 2-0 halftime lead, then added a third goal in the 56th.
The Crusaders outshot the Bulldogs 16-10 overall and 8-5 on goal. TWU did have a 4-3 edge on corner kicks. Pedro de Moraes had five saves in goal for the Bulldogs.
Wesleyan's next match is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at home against another ranked opponent, No. 11 Dalton State College.
