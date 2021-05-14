Central girls' soccer tryouts May 26-27 May 14, 2021 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central will hold girls’ soccer tryouts on May 26 and 27 for rising ninth grade through 12th grade girls. The tryouts will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tryout Englewood Mcminn Central Grade Girl Soccer Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Meigs County man dies in weekend boating incident Police reports for Monday, May 10, 2021 Wreck leads to temporary closure of Sonic in Athens Mayfield breaks own McMinn Central record in 200, headed to state Ronald “Ronnie” Eugene Moses Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
