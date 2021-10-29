Tennessee Wesleyan tennis finished up the fall part of its season Thursday, Oct. 15, in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) tournament at Berry College in Rome, Georgia.
Five TWU players participated, with the team having qualified by advancing to the NAIA semifinals in the South Region.
Gabriel Ortiz fell in his men’s singles match to a player from national powerhouse and seven-time defending NAIA champion Georgia Gwinnett, 4-6, 7-5, 4-6.
TWU coach Francisco Gallardo said that Gwinnett is without question the top-rated collegiate tennis program in the NAIA, and Ortiz played a three-hour and 45-minute match that was the most competitive he ever witnessed.
The Wesleyan men’s doubles team of Jesus Fernandez and Patrico Gallegos and women’s doubles pair of Tara Gilich and Josefa Fernandez were also matched up against teams from Gwinnett, with the men’s team losing 4-6, 3-6 and the women’s team falling 2-6, 2-6.
The tennis Bulldogs finished the most recent spring season reaching new heights under Gallardo, who became head coach in 2018. The men’s team was ranked No. 1 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) and No. 3 in the NAIA, advancing all the way to the NAIA national tournament semifinals before falling to Gwinnett. The women’s team finished the spring of 2021 with a No. 13 national ranking.
Gallardo was recently voted the No. 1 coach in the AAC. He is recognized in the Athens community through his tennis instructional program involving numerous children and adult tennis players. Included is a partnership with the City of Athens Rally Cats and the Athens United Way annual tournament. Recently, he was a guest speaker at the Optimist Club of Athens and the Athens Kiwanis Club.
