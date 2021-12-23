GATLINBURG — McMinn Country cruised to a 65-45 victory over Dalton (Ga.) in the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg on Tuesday.
The Cherokees had to work hard in Monday’s loss to Jonson Central (Ky.) and McMinn Coach Randy Casey hoped that would not be detrimental to today’s game. He didn’t need to worry, however, as McMinn ran away with the game.
“We spent a lot of energy yesterday (Monday) and I was a little concerned with that,” Casey said. “But we came out and took control early and had a 30 point lead at the half. We played 10 guys in the first half and everyone played in the second half. Our younger guys played the entire fourth quarter.”
McMinn obviously made their shots, but what Casey was most pleased with was the teamwork the Cherokees showed.
“I thought we passed the ball well and played unselfish basketball,” Casey said. “That’s the biggest thing for me. They gave great effort and I’m proud of them.”
The Cherokees will now play in the championship game of the consolation bracket at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The opponent had not been determined as of press deadline.
The Cherokees took command of the game early, outscoring the Catamounts 19-8 in the opening period. Tucker Monroe hit a pair of early ‘3’s while Ty Runyan splashed in one three pointer.
Monroe continued his sharpshooting with three more three pointers in the second quarter. Runyan and Landon Shirk each hit one trey while Hayden Smith made three buckets.
The Cherokees led 40-21 at the half.
McMinn continued to dominate in the third quarter with Smith, Carson Black, Trent Peak, Brady Mullins and Caden Hester all scoring for the Cherokees. McMinn held a 56-24 advantage going to the final period.
McMinn cruised in the fourth quarter with Jacob Wilcox, Hunter McDonald, Brady Mullins and Shirk scoring for the Cherokees.
McMinn had 12 players score in the game with Monroe leading the way with 15 points. Runyan added 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.