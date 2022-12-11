Family came first for Jeff Galloway, and after 20 years at McMinn County High School, he is on the move.
Galloway, 57, is moving to Columbia, in Middle Tennessee, after the end of the fall semester. Galloway has been head coach of track and field since 2014 and cross country since 2015, after having been an assistant coach with Tim Smith since 2003.
Galloway will join the faculty at Columbia Central High School as a Spanish teacher, which is the teaching position he has held at McMinn.
"It was more a family decision. You go through the whole thing, and it's like, 'OK, is this really what is best for us?'” Galloway said. “You've got concerns about the school here and teams and all your friends and all that, they come into play and makes it harder to go. But the pull of the family sometimes can be a little stronger. They really are excited to have us over there.”
Galloway's son and his wife, and his grandson, have lived in Dickson for the last two years. And that started the conversion between Galloway and his wife about potentially moving to Middle Tennessee.
"We've been talking about getting closer to them for a while now since they moved back to Tennessee,” Galloway said.
Recently, Galloway's wife got a job at Columbia Central, and soon after Galloway was able to secure a job there, as well. Galloway had previously applied to Dickson County High School and got a job offer there but could not find a house.
"So about a year and a half ago, two years, my wife started asking me, 'Can we move over here?'” Galloway said. “And, well, you've got to start finding a job, then you've got to find a house. And the housing market over there is crazy. You think it's crazy here, it's even crazier over there. People are buying houses sight unseen over asking price. So it took us a long time to find a house, and I applied to Dickson County and was offered a job there, but I couldn't find a house. And then the Dickson job got filled.
“And then Columbia had a job open up, and we found a house in Columbia, which works out great because both of us will be about 10 minutes away from work instead of one of us driving 40 minutes or both of us driving 30 minutes and live between. So it worked out pretty good for us actually to be in Columbia instead of us driving in opposite directions every morning where they are.”
Galloway had started as a teacher at McMinn in 2002 before starting coaching track and cross country the following year. When Smith stepped aside, Galloway succeeded him as track head coach in 2014. One year later, Galloway also took over cross country. Galloway also previous coached bowling at McMinn for two years.
Before coming to McMinn, Galloway's previous coaching experience had been as a volunteer basketball coach in Indiana.
When looking back on his coaching career for McMinn track and cross country, what stood out in his mind were the several athletes who had accomplished much both in high school and then in college after they graduated.
The first year Galloway was head coach of track, he got to guide Logan McKenzie to a state runner-up finish in the boys' 800-meter run. McKenzie later followed up with an All-American career at Berea College.
"He (McKenzie) trained under Tim Smith before me, but I was able to see him go up there and compete at a high level,” Galloway said. "So that's always good to look back on.”
Just some that came to Galloway's mind for cross country were two boys' cross country teams that made the state meet under his watch, individual cross country state qualifiers Caleb Underdown and Tyler Bowers, and a girls' cross country team that was only three points away in region from making it to state this year.
And then track athletes who are also currently at Wesleyan, including perennial state qualifier and now All-American performer Paige Manney, two-time state qualifying thrower Caleb Johnson, Aubrey Pickel and Ashley Ratliff.
The student-athletes who ended up signing college scholarships are especially a point of pride for Galloway during his time at McMinn.
"To me, getting kids in college and making it easier for them to go and be affordable and not have as much debt when they get out, that's always a plus,” Galloway said “The kids, watching them grow up over four years, you get a kid who comes in and you just see them grow as a person and get a chance to mentor them and see how much they improve as people. And you get to see them go later on in life and go to some other things.”
And even aside from getting student-athletes to college was reaching out to them on a personal level. Galloway recalled back from when he was an assistant coach, a boy and a girl who both ran for him ended up marrying and having three children.
"That kind of stands out to me, because I told them,” Galloway said. “They were dating other people, and I said, 'Y'all are a good fit.' Next thing you know, three months later, they're dating. And it just works out. You look at that and you're like, that's the kind of stuff that sticks with you. Performances on the field, they're always important. Obviously coaching is important. But to watch what kids do and to watch them grow up as people, that makes a big difference.”
And while family came first for Galloway in his decision to leave McMinn, that did not make the decision any easier for him.
"They talk about the steps you go through when you're grieving, and I've gone through a lot of that,” Galloway said. “My first one was, 'I ain't going. I'm not going. I'm going to retire from McMinn, and I'm going to go hang out with all the former coaches at the Senior Citizens Center one day and just talk about the good old days.' And then the pull of the family gets a little stronger, and you make friends in the faculty and you get close to your team. And the students in the classroom are hard to leave, and you're only with them a year.
“But when you talk about kids you've been with three-and-a-half or four years, and you're leaving them, it's tough. Because you feel bad for the kids, and you don't have an idea of who's going to replace you as a coach. You have no idea who's going to take your place as a teacher. I know that's not supposed to be my concern, but when you're concerned about the kids and you become attached to them to some degree, you worry about what's going to happen to them. So it's hard.”
At the same time, Galloway believes there is an opportunity for a new coach to come along and build on the success that McMinn track and cross country have experienced under his watch.
"But I always said before that sometimes when you get a program to a certain point or anything, you get to a certain point, sometimes the Lord will take you away and put somebody in that'll take it to the next level,” Galloway said. “So maybe I've set the foundation for somebody to come in and take this program to the next level. Because we're now at a point that we're competing every year against some of the better teams in our region, but we haven't made noise at the state level.
“So maybe they can get somebody in here that can elevate the training a little bit and somebody who's a little bit younger and maybe has got more energy than me that can come in here and take this program where we do have a boys' team and a girls' team at state every year. And maybe one of these years we can take them to the state championship again and be in the top 10 or top five. That's what you want to see happen.”
As for whether Galloway will coach at Columbia Central, currently the school has head coaches in place for both track and cross country. However, Galloway did let Columbia Central's cross country head coach, Sarah Robert, know of his interest in being a volunteer assistant during the state meet this past November.
"I told her I was interested in helping, and she said, 'We'll take all the help we can get for track and cross country,'” Galloway said. “It won't be a paid position, but that's how I got started here (at McMinn). I started as a volunteer assistant. And it's one of those things were I may go over there and say, 'You know what? I miss my team here. I don't really want to coach.' And I might say, 'I miss coaching. I really want to coach.' But I'll have a semester to kind of decide if I want to really want to get back into being a full-time coach or if I just want to be a volunteer coach and get my feet wet. I don't even know where half the meets are yet.”
If he does join the cross country or track staff, or both, at Columbia Central, Galloway believes he will be seeing one of the toughest regions in the state in action – tougher than the one McMinn has had to navigate. Columbia Central's new District 3-AAA will include powerhouses such as Brentwood and Franklin, and Region 2-AAA meets will also include schools from West Tennessee.
"It's really not about getting to state. That's the end goal, is to get them as far as they can go,” Galloway said. “But mentoring kids and trying to help them be better runners and better people, that's what I'll want to do whether I'm in the classroom or on the track or cross country course, is try to help these kids get better at what they're doing, and I can do that anywhere.”
