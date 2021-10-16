CHATTANOOGA — McMinn Central dropped the District 7-AA championship game 3-0 to East Hamilton on Thursday, but now set their sights on Signal Mountain next week.
The Chargerettes had their chances, but couldn’t find the back of the net. The Lady Hurricanes didn’t have a lot of chances, but were able to come away with the victory.
Central Coach Travis Tuggle praised his team’s effort and credited East Hamilton’s program.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Tuggle said. “They played hard and did some good things. The best offensive soccer we’ve played this year was the last 15 minutes tonight. East Hamilton is a great team. They have a lot more players than we do, we struggle at times getting tired. But tonight, I thought we had good energy all game and we played hard.”
The Chargerettes (9-7) will now travel to Signal Mountain on Tuesday in the region semifinals, which is an elimination game. The game time has yet to be determined.
A win by Central will mean the Chargerettes would play the winner of East Hamilton versus Soddy-Daisy for the region championship.
But the Chargerettes have to get by Signal Mountain first. The two teams were scheduled to face each other in the regular season, but schedule changes prevented that from happening.
“They are a well-coached team,” Tuggle said. “They have one player in particular (an attacking midfielder) that is really important to them.”
Central started off in attack mode, holding possession for most of the first 10 minutes. But as the half wore on, East Hamilton started to take control.
The Lady Hurricanes had a few chances midway through the first half, but Central’s defense converged on the attacker or Central goalie McCary Beaty made the save.
But the Lady Hurricanes broke through with a goal on a through pass at the 25:11 mark to take a 1-0 lead.
East Hamilton had another scoring chance at the 23rd minute, but Beaty parried the shot away.
Emma Grace Tuggle had a scoring chance in the 16th minute, but East Hamilton’s defense arrived at the last second to thwart the shot.
Central had another good scoring opportunity in the last five minutes of the first half on a well-taken free kick that the East Hamilton goalie tipped over the bar.
Central went to the half down 1-0.
The Lady Hurricanes scored a big goal with 33:12 left to play on a hard shot about 15 yards out in the upper half of the net. That put East Hamilton up 2-0.
A little more than 10 minutes later East Hamilton essentially put the game away with a third goal, this one on a shot from outside the box.
East Hamilton outshot Central 8-4 in shots on goal. Beaty made five saves.
