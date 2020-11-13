Englewood swept its basketball games against Rogers Creek on Thursday.
The Lady Rams won the girls' game 54-25, led by Kinsley Hafley with 17 points, Reagan Baker 14 and McCary Beaty and Lily Graves 6 each. For Rogers Creek, Kylie Pointer scored 12 points, Lilly Sliger 9 and Abigail Murger 4.
Englewood's boys won 54-23, as nine Rams ended up scoring points. Reese Frazier led with 26 points, and Jesse Holden added 6 and Drake Frazier 5. For Rogers Creek, Dakota Thompson scored 17 points and Ayden Myers 5.
