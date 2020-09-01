McMinn Central's Josh Loveday shot a personal-best 33 and Kerigan Klauber equaled her school record 36 Monday afternoon at Ridgewood Golf Club.
For Loveday, it was his sixth straight match under par to begin the season.
As teams, the Chargers split with Sweetwater and Polk County. They defeated Polk County 183-211 and fell to Sweetwater 175-183. Scoring for the boys: Josh Loveday (33), Alex Gaskins (45), Silas Ward (46), and Casey Wade (59).
The Central girls' team defeated Sweetwater 85-118. Scoring for the girls: Kerigan Klauber (36), Carsi Beaty (49), and Abby Paul (55).
Central plays again today against Meigs County at White Oaks.
