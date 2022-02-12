EVENSVILLE – All the pressure was on McMinn County, and it survived after getting all it could handle from a desperate Rhea County team.
The Cherokees led by as much as 15 points in the third quarter before needing to fend off the Golden Eagles’ rally to win 91-86 on Thursday at Rhea County High School.
Only after Tucker Monroe’s two free throws with 6.8 seconds left could McMinn (18-10, 9-2 District 5-4A) even remotely start to breathe easy. With the victory, the Cherokees clinched a top-two seed in next week’s District 5-4A tournament, which means they begin postseason play in the semifinal round, with a Region 3-4A tourney berth also ensured.
“Our kids knew tonight what this game meant,” said McMinn head coach Randy Casey. “They knew, and there was probably a little bit of pressure on us to come in here and perform, and no pressure on them. So our guys fought through that, and I’m very proud of them.”
While McMinn was aiming for its postseason standing, Rhea (7-17, 0-12) was seeking its first win in District 5-4A play. The Golden Eagles, locked into the No. 7 seed, were going to make the Cherokees earn it, even after McMinn had increased its lead to 61-46 with 5:16 left in the third quarter.
Back-to-back three-point plays from Rhea’s Keyshawn Smith and Kaleb Martin began a 20-9 run to end the quarter, evaporating the Tribe’s advantage to 70-66 heading into the fourth. Then the Eagles began the final period with four straight points that knotted the game at 70-70.
Rhea, despite its winless district record, had tested several district opponents recently, including losses of two points to Cleveland and six to Bradley Central, making it no surprise to Casey that the Eagles continued to show some fight.
“So we knew coming in — or at least the coaches, I don’t know if the players believed it — but our coaches knew this was going to be a dogfight, and it sure was,” Casey said.
“They played with nothing to lose, and they were a desperate basketball team. And to their credit, they almost got us. (Rhea) Coach (John) Walker had them ready, and our guys have got to learn from that.”
Ty Runyan’s driving layup for a three-point play put McMinn back ahead for good, but not without some pressure the rest of the game. Martin’s own three-point play cut the Cherokees’ lead to 80-79 with 1:44 left, but Monroe sank two critical free throws.
McMinn built an 85-80 lead after two more foul shots from Trent Peak with 57 seconds left, only to see Kyler Akin drain a 3-pointer to bring Rhea again within one possession.
Caden Hester sank two more free throws, and Davion Evans then dived to the floor to steal the ball from Martin and called timeout to give McMinn possession with 17.4 seconds left. Evans then made two more from the stripe, increasing the Cherokees’ lead to 89-83.
But Bryce Dupre bottomed a three with 8.9 seconds left to keep Rhea’s hopes alive, cutting McMinn’s lead to 89-86 before Monroe finished off the Eagles with his two foul shots.
“We did what we had to do to win the basketball game in the end,” Casey said. “And the mark of a good team is one when you don’t play your best and still find a way to win, and that’s what we did tonight. Sometimes you have to win ugly, and it certainly was ugly tonight for us.”
Monroe led McMinn in scoring with 25 points, and Runyan added 23, as the Cherokees made 30-37 free throws for the game. Hester scored 15 points, including a four-point play in the second quarter that gave McMinn its first real separation en route to a 53-40 halftime lead.
The Tribe would clinch the No. 1 seed for the district tournament if it can defeat Walker Valley in its regular-season finale Saturday at home.
Rhea led late in the first quarter before Oliver’s second of five threes for the game drew the Lady Cherokees (15-10, 7-4) even at 13-13 heading into the second. McMinn made four 3-pointers in the second quarter, from Aubrey Gonzalez, Jaz Moses, Brooklyn Stinnett and Oliver, to get some separation and lead 32-21 at halftime.
But the Lady Eagles (6-15, 3-9) refused to fade away, cutting the district’s third-place Lady Cherokees’ lead to two points three times in the third quarter. The last time Rhea got within two, 44-42, Oliver answered with her fifth triple. Two Stinnett free throws in a 1-and-1 situation and an Oliver finish off Addie Smith’s inbound pass at the horn increased the McMinn lead to 51-43.
Oliver sank a floater, and Gonzalez hit two free throws of her own before Oliver closed it out from the foul line and kept Rhea at bay.
“When you go on the road and things don’t go your way, we hung tough and made free throws down the stretch and did what we had to do to win,” said Lady Cherokees coach David Tucker.
The Lady Tribe will likely see Rhea again on Thursday to begin the District 5-4A tournament. The Lady Eagles play Howard in the first round on Wednesday, and McMinn awaits the winner of that game.
“This is a tough place to play, and it’s always been,” Tucker said. “And we’re going to see them again, too, so here we go, we’re good, and I’m just glad the girls hung in there.”
McMinn closes out the regular season Saturday at home against Walker Valley. The girls tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys at roughly 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.