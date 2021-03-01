KINGSPORT – Tennessee Wesleyan's men's basketball team, as the No. 4 seed, made a run all the way to the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament championship game.
The Bulldogs upset No. 1 seed Reinhardt 79-53 on Friday in the semifinals, with Bryant Bernard leading the way with 23 points, Billy Balogun picking up a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Ty Patterson also scoring 16 points and Djimon Wilson 12.
TWU faced old nemesis Union, the No. 7 seed, in the championship game Saturday, which it lost 79-64 to end its season. Patterson led Wesleyan with 28 points in the title game, and Bernard added 14. TWU had rallied to within 64-58 with five minutes left in the game before Union finished on a 15-6 run.
Patterson and Balogun were named to the All-Tournament Team.
