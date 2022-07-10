JOHNSON CITY — McMinn County’s 9&10 year old all-stars’ season came to a controversial end on Saturday with a pair of losses in the state tournament.
A pair of what McMinn believes were bad calls resulted in a 16-14 loss to Morristown and then came a 15-1 loss to Johnson City in four innings.
McMinn Coach Chip Barnes was disappointed in Saturday’s outcome, but said he was proud of the players.
“We had a tremendous season,” Barnes said. “It’s the furthest a McMinn County all-star team has gone in 25 years. I’m proud of the kids, their parents and everyone involved.”
Barnes noted that while the end result was not what he, the players or the parents wanted, the chance to go to the state tournament is something they will never forget.
“Some of them have never played outside Athens,” Barnes said. “This was a tremendous experience for all of them. They got to go to the state tournament. That’s a big deal and it’s something they will remember for the rest of their lives.”
The 9&10 team has several players coming back as well as about seven eligible to play for the 11&12 team next year.
“Hopefully next year both of our teams can go further than we did this year,” Barnes said.
McMinn was the home team in their game, so McMinn started off in the field with Mason Stewart striking out two of the three batters he faced.
McMinn scored one run in the bottom of the first on a RBI single by Santiago Hurst.
McMinn gave up three runs in the second inning and went down 3-1.
McMinn seemingly took control of the game, however, in the bottom of the second with eight runs off four hits and seven walks.
Tristan Mack led off the inning with a single and then Ryder Roberts, Tucker Price and Kason Barnes all walked, which brought home Mack to make it 3-2, Morristown.
The game was knotted up 3-3 after an RBI single by Stewart and McMinn went ahead 5-3 after a two-RBI double by Cayden Phillips.
Walks by Neyland Patterson and Santiago Hurst scored a run and then Mack hit a two-RBI double to put McMinn ahead 8-3.
Another McMinn run off a walk put McMinn up 9-3 after two innings.
Morristown put up three runs in the top of the third to make it 9-6.
Then McMinn had an offensive power outage, failing to score a run in the next two innings, including making three outs in just four pitches in the bottom of the third.
Morristown tied the game 9-9 in the top of the fourth and McMinn struck out three times in the bottom of the inning.
Morristown scored once in the top of the fifth and led 10-9, but McMinn bounced back to push across five runs in the bottom of the inning.
Holden Sewell led off with a single and then Barnes and Stewart each walked. Phillips singled in a run and then Patterson knocked in two runs with a double.
The final run of the inning for McMinn came when Hurst grounded out, but that drove in a runner to make it 14-10, McMinn.
Morristown, however, scored six runs in the top of the sixth as McMinn had to go through several pitchers due to pitch counts.
The result was a big inning for Morristown and McMinn couldn’t answer in the bottom of the sixth in the 16-14 loss.
Barnes, Phillips and Mack each had two hits while Hurst, Patterson and Stewart each had one. Phillips and Hurst each had three RBIs while Mack and Patterson each had two. Barnes and Stewart both drove in one run.
McMinn used four pitchers in the game with Stewart, Cobble, Patterson and Phillips all seeing action.
Barnes was disappointed in a couple of calls, both with two outs, that gave Morristown several runs.
“It is what it is,” Barnes said. “You just have to try to move on.”
“After that first game, with a four-run lead in the last inning, they were defeated,” Barnes said. “We were lackadaisical in the pre-game (warm-up). I got them together and asked them if they were ready to quit. They said no and it looked like they had some fight in them.”
However, McMinn quickly found themselves behind 9-0 in the first inning.
Johnson City then took a 13-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
McMinn scored once in the top of the third when Phillips singled and later scored on a hit by Patterson, who was thrown out at the plate.
Barnes argued that call, as well as several others, and was tossed from the game.
Morristown then scored two more runs in the fourth to make it 15-1.
Phillips and Hurst each had singles in the game and Patterson had an RBI triple.
“It was a bad weekend for me in terms of some decisions I made, particularly in pitching decisions, and it was a bad weekend for the umpires,” Barnes said.
