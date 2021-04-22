Will Harris has always been an outdoorsman at heart, and that is a passion he will get to pursue at the college level.
The McMinn County High School senior signed a letter of intent to continue his education and Carson-Newman University and his bass fishing career with the Eagle Anglers during a ceremony in late March.
Harris has been an instrumental part of McMinn's football and baseball teams the last four years – but when he began competitive bass fishing three years ago, another road ended up opening for him, and one he considered his best opportunity.
"I love football and baseball. I've played those ever since I could walk,” said Harris, who plans to major in biology and possibly go pre-med. “But my passion has always been the outdoors. Hunting, fishing, that's what's close to my heart. That's what I grew up doing, and everybody in my family, that's what we do. So I found a way where I could do that further in my life in college. It could not have worked any better for me, personally.”
Ever since his childhood years, Harris has been performing outdoors activities like fishing and hunting, but only started fishing competitively shortly before beginning his sophomore year at McMinn. He began with small local tournaments at lakes such as Watts Bar and Chickamauga, finishing in the top three at several of those.
Harris then joined the McMinn fishing team once his sophomore year there began. However, Harris could not participate in as many tournaments for McMinn's fishing team as he would have liked, due to his commitments to football and baseball.
“I became a part of that my sophomore year and fished a few tournaments around here, but it's always been tough having time, playing two sports, obviously, football and baseball and having time to fish,” Harris said.
But regardless of his limited high school fishing experience, Harris reached out to the head coach of the Carson-Newman Eagle Anglers, Hunter Sales, earlier this year, and that ended up paying off in a big way.
“And he (Sales) was very supportive of me. He kind of took me in, and I went up to Carson-Newman and talked to him, and we had a great conversation and he offered me,” Harris said. “And that's where I always wanted to go, really, so it was a no-brainer for me to go there.”
Sales, who was present at Harris' signing, believes Harris is a “special one,” and his experience as an athlete at McMinn is a major asset.
“He's played sports here (at McMinn) in high school, and that's important because someone who gets the teamwork aspect understands discipline and understands how to have a good work ethic and a positive attitude,” Sales said. “And from the time I sat down with Will that was obvious.”
And Harris' advice for someone who wants to follow in his footsteps and earn their way to college for fishing: academics come first.
"No. 1 is academics. Obviously, Coach Sales was impressed with my academics, and that's the kind of people he wants on his team,” Harris said. “Somebody involved in the community, somebody strong academically and obviously strong fishing-wise, too. Also, just spend all the time on the water you can and fish all the tournaments you can and get experience on the water.”
Harris' priority on his studies is also what led Sales to welcome him to the Eagle Anglers.
“It's obvious that he puts a priority on his grades, and his character is top-notch, and he's got a passion for fishing,” Sales said. “And any time you've got a passion for something, coupled with a good work ethic, that's obviously a good recipe for success. The more of those type of people you can add to your program, the more successful you're going to be.”
And at Carson-Newman, Harris won't have two other sports drawing his time and energy away from fishing, so he will have an opportunity to greatly improve his performance on the water – and Sales believes Harris will do just that.
"Fishing is like anything else. And I told Will if you want to hit .300 in baseball, you have to be in the batting cages,” Sales said. “So fishing's like anything else, and I think as Will transitions to Carson-Newman, obviously he's coming to fish and he won't be as busy with his other sports.
“He's going to have more time to spend on the water, and that's going to help him improve as an angler. Coupled with the fact we're going to have 30 guys on the team next year who can all learn from each other, and that's a huge learning environment.”
