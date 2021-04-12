SPARTANBURG, South Carolina — Former McMinn County standout Paige Manney set Tennessee Wesleyan school records in two different events Friday at the Hub-City Newberry Invitational.
Manney, a freshman, notched the school record in the women’s long jump with a distance of 5.34 meters.
Manney also set a new TWU record in the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 14.87 seconds, which made her the school’s first-ever NAIA nationals qualifier in that event. Earlier in the week, Manney had been named the AAC Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week, having qualified for the national meet in the triple jump the previous weekend.
