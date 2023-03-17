MADISONVILLE — First by holding off a furious rally, then by staging one itself, McMinn Central beat U.S. 411 rival Sequoyah two different ways.
The Chargers are winners of their first four games of the baseball season after winning the doubleheader 21-11 and 6-3 over the Chiefs on Thursday at Sequoyah High School.
In the first game, Central (4-0) was three outs away from ending it one inning early, ahead 14-4 after the middle of the sixth inning. But Sequoyah got runners at first and third with no outs thanks to a hit batter, steal and walk, which set the stage for a seven-run bottom of the sixth inning.
Suddenly, the Chargers were in danger, with the Chiefs carrying all the momentum after slicing their lead to 14-11.
“I’m stressed out to the max,” said Central head coach Chris Shepherd. “The first game, we get up big, you think we’re getting a 10-run rule, and then they come in and put up a seven-spot. That team, they never die, and that last inning there, I was like, here we go. They get runners on first and second with nobody out, and they’re battling, that team is a scrappy team. We’re both kind of low on pitching after multiple games in very few days.”
But the Chargers got all seven of those runs back in the top of the seventh inning, beginning with an AJ Hall walk and McCain Baker bunt that led to an error putting runners at the corners.
Ayden Plemons, Spencer Skidmore and Bryce Hammond all pounded hits that drove in runs during the top of the seventh. A Hunter Rayburn groundout produced another RBI, and a double steal, a balk and an error the other three.
“But I couldn’t be any more proud of these guys, especially that first game,” Shepherd said. “We get up big, and then they come back and put up a seven-spot. They could have rolled over right there and said it’s over, but they didn’t. They come back and respond in a big way and put up another big inning.”
Offenses were much calmer in the second five-inning game, which Sequoyah led 3-0 after two innings. A Hall double later set him up to score on an error and put Central on the board.
The Chargers trailed 3-1 headed into the top of the fifth, down to their last three outs, when Hammond walked, Hall singled and Baker bunted in the right spot along the third base like for a single to load the bases. Alex Ring cashed in for an RBI single, and Zak Derrick then sailed a double over the right fielder for three more runs that rocketed Central ahead. Tyler Oaks hit another double to make Central’s lead 6-3, which held for the win with Hammond to close on the mound.
“And in this game, the last inning down 3-1, they come up swinging,” Shepherd said. “It’s just next guy, next guy, next guy. That’s big for this ball club, and I’m proud of these guys.”
Central had started the first game with a seven-run first inning and led 10-3 after two. Rayburn, a freshman, led the Chargers in game one with four RBIs while hitting 2-6 with a home run. Oaks was 1-2 with a double and Skidmore 2-4 with a two-bagger in the first game, and Baker, Plemons and Derrick also collected two hits each. In the second game, Hall hit 2-2 and Ring 2-3.
The Chargers had begun their season Wednesday with a doubleheader at Maryville Christian, which it swept with wins of 5-2 and 3-0.
Central is back in action 6 p.m. Monday at Sweetwater to begin District 3-2A play, then returns home 6 p.m. Tuesday for the second leg against the Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.