Coach Daniel Curtis reckoned that the McMinn Central rematch with McMinn County came at just the right time in his basketball team’s process.
Hard to argue otherwise after the Chargers led almost the entire game Friday at McMinn County High School, withstood two second-half comeback threats and stunned the Cherokees on their home court, 72-62, to salvage a season split of the cross-county rivalry.
“Two weeks ago, we would’ve bowed down, we would’ve laid down and quit,” said Curtis, whose Chargers had started the season 0-5. “And we’re getting a little tougher, we’re getting more maturity about us, and that’s good. It’s a process, and hopefully by February we’ll get this process rolling.”
Will Cooper led Central (2-6) with 24 points, 10 of those in a second quarter in which usual scoring leaders such as Gabe Masingale and Darius Carden were dealing with foul trouble. Jyrel Arnwine also provided a lift in the second quarter with six of his eight points, helping the Chargers stake out a 39-30 halftime lead.
“He’s starting to play some basketball,” Curtis said of Cooper. “He’s a sophomore, a young guy, had some things to learn, but I think he’s learning them pretty good. Defensively he’s doing a great job, and offensively he’s doing the things we need him to do, and I’m proud of him.
“He plays with a chip on his shoulder, and you’ve got to like guys like that.”
Central bumped its lead to 11 points on Cooper’s layup to begin the third quarter. But Tucker Monroe fired back with three 3-pointers, helped by three Charger turnovers, as part of a tying 11-0 run that evened the score at 41-41 with 5:15 left in the quarter.
But Masingale, back on the court, rang up nine straight points, and Cooper took a charge and made both free throws in a 1-and-1 situation for Central’s own 11-0 run. The Chargers led 56-48 heading into the final period.
“We were mentally tough to get through those turnover flurries,” Curtis said. “It was an 11-point lead, we’d turn them over and scored a layup to start the second half, and it was 41-30, and the next thing I know it was 41-41, and here we are back in a dogfight. And we withstood that. We got ourselves together.”
A three-point play from McMinn freshman Will Benton and threes from Caden Hester and Monroe again threatened to undo Central’s hard work, as the Cherokees narrowed their deficit to 60-57 with 5:09 left in the game.
But again the Chargers bucked down, with Novice Cox, Masingale and Carter Henderson keying an 8-2 run that increased Central’s lead to 68-59 with just over a minute left and secured the victory.
“We went down the bench, and we had to have them all,” Curtis said. “Yeah, we had our flurries, we had our mistakes, but that’s basketball. But golly, the guts of our guys to come out. They beat us at our place and they just got done beating Oak Ridge, a big school, and that’s a good win for us. Hopefully we can carry some momentum into Christmas break and get rolling.”
The Cherokees (7-5) connected on only two of their final 13 field goal attempts of the game as they faded away to their second straight loss.
“Again, we’re still fighting through pneumonia, we’re still fighting through flu,” said McMinn coach Randy Casey. “We’ve got guys who just don’t have any legs, and they tried to play and tried to put their foot down on the pedal, and there was no gas in the tank. But we’ll get better, and the good thing about it is we play again on Monday, so we’ll flush this one out, we’ll get healthy tomorrow hopefully, we’ll practice on Sunday, and go up to Gatlinburg and try to win three.”
McMinn only led twice all of Friday, both of those times late in the first quarter. The Tribe committed 10 of its 18 turnovers in the first half.
“We did things that are uncharacteristic of us in the first half,” Casey said. “We turned the ball over 10 times, and we haven’t done that in forever. And we missed five free throws in the first half after coming off a game where we go 18-18, I think, from the free throw line. So we dug ourselves a hole that we should have never been in. And credit Central, they came over here and executed their game plan, and they played hard. Hat’s off to them.”
Both boys’ teams were back in action in holiday tournaments Monday, with McMinn having started the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg against Johnson Central (Kentucky), and Central having tipped off the Sonic Shootout at White County High School in Sparta against Warren County.
The Cherokees play again 4 p.m. Tuesday, whether they won or lost Monday, with possible opponents being Thompson (Alabama) or Dalton (Georgia). McMinn concludes that tournament on Wednesday, with tip-off time to be determined depending on the results of their first two rounds.
The Chargers play 11 a.m. Tuesday if they lost Monday, or 5:30 p.m. if they won Monday. Possible opponents are York Institute or Friendship Christian. Central finishes its tournament Wednesday, with tip-off depending on results from Monday and Tuesday.
“We’ve got people who take plays off. We’ve got people that can’t think when we’re out there,” Morgan said. “We’re up 15 and our next three shots are 3-pointers, and it’s in the fourth quarter and you’ve got seniors taking those shots. You’ve got people who started last year who are taking those shots. it’s not a good win for us, not with the group that we’ve got. You take them out for making the same mistakes over and over, and then you try to give them another chance and they do the same old stuff.”
The Lady Cherokees (7-5) were down 57-39 after Carlee Rule drained a 3-pointer for Central, but Allison Hansford’s own triple to answer started a 15-4 run. Peytyn Oliver made four straight free throws and a three that brought McMinn to within 61-54 with 2:57 left.
“They came out on top, but we had our chances,” said Lady Tribe coach David Tucker. “And against a team like that, that’s all you can ask for is to have a chance, and we had a chance.”
Aubrey Gonzalez answered a Molly Masingale layup to again draw McMinn within seven points, 63-56, with two minutes left. Only after a Maddox Mayfield free throw and a Karina Bystry putback of Mayfield’s second missed foul shot was the Chargerettes’ win secure.
“Unless they decide to do something better than what they’re doing right now, then we’re not very good right now, we’re just not – team-wise,” Morgan said.
Central led start to finish and built a 32-21 lead late in the second quarter before the Lady Tribe finished the half on an 8-2 run, slicing the difference to 34-29 at halftime. The Chargerettes started the second half on a 12-3 run that again put them ahead by double digits and seemingly in control before McMinn snuck back into contention.
Four Chargerettes scored in double figures, led by Masingale with 14 points. Kellan Baker and Bystry scored 13 points each and Rule 10.
Oliver scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady Cherokees, and Addie Smith contributed 13 points.
McMinn was back in action Monday at a holiday tournament at North Murray High School in Georgia. The Lady Cherokees opened that tournament against Dalton (Georgia). They play again 10 a.m. Tuesday if they lost Monday or 2:30 p.m. if they won, with possible opponents being Murray County or Calhoun. The Lady Tribe concludes the tournament Wednesday, with tip-off time dependent on the results from the first two rounds.
The Chargerettes are off this week and are back in action after Christmas. They will play in the Maryville High School Christmas Tournament, which is a round-robin format after one of the participants, Anderson County, dropped out. Central begins that tournament 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, with a rematch against Alcoa, then continues 11:15 a.m. Wednesday against Powell and concludes 1:15 p.m. Thursday against Webb.
Morgan increased his career wins count to 997 after the Chargerettes’ win Friday and can reach the 1,000-win milestone before the New Year if Central wins all three of its games in Maryville.
