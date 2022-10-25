Riceville takes three from Niota From staff reports Oct 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riceville swept its basketball games at home Tuesday against Niota in a battle of Wildcats.Riceville's girls won 32-23, led by Devanie Dawson with 9 points, Lily Arwood 8 and Taylor Demotte 6. For Niota, Jaymee Wall scored 9 points and Lady Dingess and Lillie White 6 each.The Riceville boys won 64-36, with Jaxson Gonzalez scoring 15 points and Bryce Mullins 14. For Niota, Alex Powers and Austin Raper scored 12 points each and Gavin Selvage 6.Riceville's junior varsity boys won 41-9, led by Seth Savage with 12 points and Labron Atchley 9. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Riceville Niota Sport Basketball Game Battle Varsity Jv Boy Boys Game Austin Raper Alex Powers Junior Varsity Point Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police reports for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 Police reports for Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 Murders on Main Street returns this month in Etowah Cherokees survive defensive struggle at Loudon Piedmont Lithium reps introduce themselves, answer questions Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
