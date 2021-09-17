JEFFERSON CITY — Former McMinn County soccer standout Sydnee Duncan was tabbed for her first collegiate start Tuesday and made the most of it.
Duncan, a freshman at Carson-Newman, cashed in on her opportunity with the first goal of her college career in the Eagles’ 2-0 home win over Mars Hill in their South Athletic Conference opener.
Starting in the midfield, Duncan scored off a cross in the 38th minute to put C-N ahead 1-0. The Eagles (2-1-2, 1-0 SAC) led by that score at halftime and got an insurance goal in the 57th minute.
“So happy to be able to come out here and help the team start conference play off strong. We know we can continue shooting multiple attempts, but when we get the back into the net, that makes the difference,” said Duncan in a C-N Athletics press release. “Playing here at McCown Field is just a special place with all the fans including the men’s team here supporting. We know we face a formidable foe in Wingate on Saturday so we need to mentally prepare and get ready to hopefully get the win.”
A 2021 McMinn graduate, Duncan helped lead the Lady Cherokees to three straight District 5-AAA championships, two consecutive Region 3-AAA titles and a TSSAA Class AAA state tournament appearance in 2020. Duncan received Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State honors for the 2020 season.
Duncan is the stepdaughter of Tennessee Wesleyan women’s basketball coach Jeff Rice.
