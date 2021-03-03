Meigs County and McMinn Central will commence with round four on Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers and Chargerettes will play for the Region 3-AA championship on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Decatur. The winner will get to host a substate game on Saturday and the loser will travel.
All games between the Lady Tigers and the Chargerettes are high intensity and most of them are competitive. Meigs Coach Jason Powell thinks it will be the same on Wednesday.
“I really think it will be a competitive game like it was for the district championship,” Powell said.
The Lady Tigers won the district championship by a 44-43 margin over the Chargerettes. Meigs also won the two regular season matchups.
Meigs and Central are clearly the top two teams not only in District 3-AA, but also Region 3-AA.
Meigs has qualified for its fifth straight substate.
“They play well as a team,” Central Coach Johnny Morgan said of Meigs. “They play good 5-on-5 basketball. Jason has done a really good job there. He’s knowledgeable and he outworks you.”
Morgan has also had a lot of success, including a state title in 2010.
“They play extremely hard. Whenever you play them you have to be ready to play or you will be embarrassed,” Powell said. “He has a system and he believes in his system. He may tweak things here or there, but he has a system and he sticks with it. He’s had a lot of success, so why change it?”
Being in the same district, playing at least twice a year and facing each other three times already, there are no secrets as to what the other is going to do.
“There weren’t any secrets before the first game,” Morgan said. “There haven’t been any secrets for 10 years.”
Both teams have carried on their success this year as the Lady Tigers are 19-4 and the Chargerettes are 23-8. They are competing for the right to host a substate and for a region championship.
Morgan said he doesn’t care who it’s against — whether it’s versus Meigs, Brainerd, Polk County, Signal Mountain or whoever — games with stakes as high as they are is what makes coaching fun.
“Games like this is why you play and why you coach,” Morgan said. “Players that aren’t excited about games like this aren’t playing any more and coaches aren’t coaching any more. For the most part, this is why we play and coach.”
The other side of the substate is Macon County (21-6) and York Institute (23-7). Morgan said he wasn’t shocked by York’s overtime upset win over Upperman.
“There are 16 teams left, they are all good teams,” Morgan said.
The winner of Meigs versus Central will host the loser of Macon-York and the loser of Wednesday’s game will travel to the winner of Macon-York.
